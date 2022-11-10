Black Friday all year round

It started in mid-September — Black Friday specials. I took the bait when I saw an email from a retailer offering sales that were way ahead of the traditional Friday after Thanksgiving Black Friday sales. Beat the rush! Get all the deals before anyone else offers them and you lose out! Get your Christmas shopping done super early!
The sales turned out to be a couple of overpriced TVs and some kids toys that might have been priced a bit lower than usual but no real reason to get excited. I started then to get a little doubtful about the whole Black Friday hoopla.
Apparently, everyone is now getting onto the early Black Friday wagon.
In the past few weeks, I’ve gotten numerous emails and mail flyers advertising a way to beat the Thanksgiving crowd by purchasing those same Black Friday deals now.
Marketing teams in these businesses are smart. The words “Black Friday” for most of us bring to mind crazy low prizes on items we love.
It wasn’t too long ago that I would set an alarm for 5 a.m. on the Friday after Thanksgiving to make sure I was up and traveling to a store to stand outside in line for two hours to get a pair of Rollerblades for $25 for one of the kids and a $30 microwave for — well, because it was an unheard of $30. It was an exciting event that was part of the switch from the Thanksgiving to the Christmas season.
There were hundreds of people in line shivering in the yet dark morning waiting for those wonderful moments when the employees inside would not only peek out at the crowd, but put the key in the door and open up the lit warm store for us all to rush in.
I hurried to get the Rollerblades and found they were snatched up before I could get to that area of the store and then I found that the microwave was so small you couldn’t pop a bag of microwave popcorn in it. Someone elbowed me thinking I was grabbing a $5 fleece blanket ahead of them. When I gave them a surprised look, they shrugged and told me, “It’s a dog-eat-dog world.” And that’s when I quit going to early-morning Black Fridays.
Then online Black Friday shopping began and I would watch the clock on Thanksgiving to see when the specials became available and I could snag a kids’ scooter for $12 or a mug warmer for $7.99. Even those items would routinely be sold out.
But now even the Black Friday hours that should commonly run from 12 a.m. to 12 a.m. on the fourth Friday of November don’t mean a thing.
This week and in most of October you could find Black Friday deals in nearly every store. You’d think nothing would be left to sell on Thanksgiving.
I’ll fool them all and won’t start shopping until Dec. 14. That’ll show all those stores that not everyone is buying into Black Friday in September.