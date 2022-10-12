Bishop Neumann spoils NEN’s state debut

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA... A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 7 PM this evening. Additionally, the National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax and Dodge. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 23 percent this afternoon, and as low as 18 percent Thursday afternoon. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&