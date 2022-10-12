Bishop Neumann spoils NEN’s state debut

HASTINGS – Like many things on a windy Wednesday, Northeast Nebraska’s state softball tournament debut got away from it and the Vipers couldn’t find a way to catch back up.
NEN – seeded sixth in Class C – was tied with third-seeded Bishop Neumann in the middle of the fifth inning during a first-round meeting at the Smith Softball Complex.
It was all Cavaliers after that, as they exploded for nine runs over two innings to pick up a 13-5 victory in six innings.
“We had some uncharacteristic mistakes and we just need to be able to stop the bleeding,” Vipers coach Clay Haymart said. “When something bad happens, you’ve got to be able to shut it off as soon as one bad thing happens.
“We talk about how we’re not going to be able to play a perfect game, and we’re going to have to carry that motto through tomorrow because it’s going to be a long day of softball.”
Things fell apart quickly for the Vipers in the bottom of the fifth. Grace Schulz led off with a single and scored after two wild pitches and a passed ball.
Aubrey Sylliaasen put Bishop Neumann up 6-4 with an RBI groundout. With two outs, an RBI single by Logan Sylliaasen and a passed ball doubled that lead.
The Cavaliers – the defending state champions who split two games with NEN this season -- ended it in the sixth with a two-run double by Jillian Johnson and two more runs coming in on an error.
Things started out promising for NEN, which went up 2-0 in the top of the first on two-out singles by Paige Schuster and Taylor Scholting. The Vipers have scored a total of nine runs in the first innings of their last three postseason games.
“Our top of the order has done a really good job hitting the ball,” Haymart said. “Two of them are batting over .550. Two of them are batting over .400. We’re just on base a lot early in the game. We’ve got to find a way to keep that momentum going the whole game instead of scoring a lot in the beginning and tailing off.”
Bishop Neumann tied it up in the bottom of the first on the rare two-run sacrifice fly by Bridget Whitney. Scholting tracked the ball down in foul territory in shallow right field from her position at second base but tripped as she caught it. That gave Johnson an opening to score all the way from second.
Back-to-back homers by Johnson and Whitney put the Cavaliers ahead 4-2 in the third, but NEN answered in the top of the fourth with a two-run double by Schuster with two outs.
“I felt really good,” Haymart said. “We were getting hits with runners on base. We weren’t relying on home runs to score. I thought we were in a good spot.
“It didn’t work out, but I felt we did a good job offensively against a good team.”
Emma Heller’s leadoff home run in the top of the sixth was all that the Vipers could muster after that.
Immediately dropping into the losers bracket forced NEN to face the challenge of having to win three games on Thursday to advance to Friday’s final three.
“We’ve got to throw strikes and we’ve got to make plays defensively,” Haymart said. “The wind is going to be as bad if not worse. We’re going to have to play that.
“It’s going to be a battle of who wants to be here the most because it’s going to be cold and windy and a little bit dewy. We’re going to have to show up and play ball.”
NEN (23-9) 200 201 -- 5 8 2
Bishop Neumann (25-5) 202 045 -- 13 9 3
WP: Addison Sylliaasen. LP: Emma Krusemark. 2B: (NEN) Paige Schuster, Avery Wegner; (BN) Jillian Johnson. HR: (NEN) Emma Heller; (BN) Johnson, Bridget Whitney.