HASTINGS — Win or lose, the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays was going to continue its state tournament action on Friday.
With a 3-2 loss to Bishop Neumann on Thursday, the Bluejays are now 0-4 against Bishop Neumann on the season, as they head to the loser’s bracket final.
“Our kids were up for it, and we felt like we could play with them. We had so many chances, but we couldn’t get the timely hit,” Guardian Angels Central Catholic coach Allan Kreikemeier said. “We know each other so well, so it’s tough to get anything going against them.”
The Class C winners bracket final was all knotted up at 2-2 in the seventh inning, but the Cavaliers was able to take the lead on a single off of GACC’s pitcher, Kayla Fischer.
The Bluejays tallied nine hits, but the hits didn’t come at the right time. GACC was 3-10 with runners in scoring position and was only able to scratch runs across the board in one inning.
“We were right there, but we just couldn’t get that big hit,” Kreikemeier said. “Mentally we’ve got to be tough.”
Bishop Neumann first got on the board in the second inning on a sacrifice fly to leftfield by Aubrey Sylliaasen.
The Cavaliers tacked on to its lead in the fourth inning on a home run to leftfield by Kaysha Swartz.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic responded in the bottom of the frame, as Fischer started it off with a double to right center field.
Fischer’s pinch runner Sydney Hutchinson later scored on a triple down the right field line by Tori Buss.
Buss then scored to tie the game at 2-2 on an error made by Bishop Neumann second baseman Sylliaasen.
Fischer got the start in the circle for GACC, as she was able to get out of one bases loaded jam in the first inning and was able to hold the Cavaliers to three runs and 10 hits.
“That’s one of the best hitting teams we have faced, one through nine they are very good,” Kreikemeier said.
At the plate, Tori Buss led the Bluejays as she went 3-3 with an RBI and one run scored, while Livia Hunke had two hits and Fischer went 2-4 with a double and one run scored.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic will get back in action against Yutan/Mead at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. The Bluejays will have to win three games to be crowned back-to-back Class C champions.
“We will have a tough road, but you never know what will happen,” Kreikemeier. “The belief is there.”
Class C State Championship Bracket Game 11
Bishop Neumann —010 100 1 – 3 10 2
Guardian Angels Central Catholic — 000 200 0 – 2 9 2
WP- Sabatka; LP- Fischer; HR: BN, Kaysha Swartz; 3B: GACC, Buss 2B: GACC, Fischer.