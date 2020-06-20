As I sit here, it is a few days before Memorial Day 2020. Typical for May in Nebraska, it is another cloudy, chilly day so it is good to be inside at my computer sipping a hot cup of coffee.
I have been asked to give an update regarding what is happening at the Norfolk Senior Center during this unusual time of social distancing and mask wearing.
The senior center’s staff has remained busy the past two months even though the center is not allowing seniors inside the building yet. We are hopeful that that is going to happen soon.
But that hasn’t stopped us from gathering. For instance, we’ve set up tables outside in the patio area and played bingo with a small group of seniors, and an enjoyable time was had by all.
Everyone who played won at least one game (thus a prize of their choice), and treats were passed out at the end. Hopefully we will continue to do this until such time that activities resume inside the building.
The center also was active with its annual Memorial Day flower sales. The flowers were set up outside the center on tables, and sales were brisk. The quality of the flowers was excellent, and the prices were very inexpensive, which probably explains why we raised a substantial amount of much-needed money through the flower sales.
Speaking of raising money, the center received a total of $550 through the Big Give program. Thanks to all who donated!
We continue to have our Meals on Wheels delivery every day during the week thanks to the wonderful volunteers who assist with this process. The seniors and others receiving these meals are most grateful, and the volunteers tell us that they enjoy interacting with the individuals receiving the meals even though they must practice social distancing.
The center also provided entertainment earlier this month outside on the lawn so the seniors (and anyone else who wanted to come!) could bring lawn chairs and listen to yours truly (YES that would be ME!) perform with my guitar while singing the nine songs I have written in the past few months.
Golden oldies were sung, in addition to a group sing-along.
We are all praying for things to open up in our town real soon and in particular having the senior center back open for its “normal” business of serving the seniors in our community.