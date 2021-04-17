Knox County could become a new tourist destination in Nebraska, if the Legislature passes a new bill.
An amendment filed for Legislative Bill 406 would create a committee to investigate recreational and tourism opportunities in northern Knox County, including Lewis & Clark Lake and Niobrara State Park.
The committee also would be tasked with determining what the state would need to invest in the area and evaluating possible outcomes and economic benefits of developing the area.
“Specifically in Northeast Nebraska, the study will focus on social and economic conditions, recreational opportunities and the public investment necessary to enhance economic development,” said Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton, who represents the area in the Legislature.
Other parts of the state also would be studied by the committee, he said.
“We have the opportunity to be part of a bigger picture here up in Northeast Nebraska, and this will potentially be involved in a plan to enhance tourism not only in Northeast Nebraska, but for the state of Nebraska overall,” Gragert said. “We live in a very beautiful area of Nebraska up here, and we should be interested in improving and enhancing.”
Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk helped amend LB406. He said South Dakota has made good use of the region within its borders, which Nebraska has failed to do.
“Nebraska has beautiful spaces,” he said. “I think we have under-utilized and maybe under-appreciated what we have.”
LB406 only creates and funds a committee. But the findings of that committee could result in investments in and improvements to Niobrara State Park, Gragert said. This would be done using both public and private funding.
This part of the state, including communities such as Verdigre, Niobrara and Lynch, was hit hard during the 2019 floods, Gragert said. But investment in the area could help it rebound.
It’s also important for Nebraskans to remember what people are looking for in a community since the pandemic has altered the way many people live and work, Gragert said.
“I believe the trend for the workforce anymore is remote workforce. Recognizing that, people around the country are rethinking where they want to work, live and raise a family,” he said. “As people make these decisions, access to sustainable water resources and outdoor recreation will be important considerations, I think, with them.”
The amended bill is still in its infancy, but Flood is optimistic about its prospects, he said.
“My sense is people are going to be supportive,” he said. “The most encouraging feedback has been from Speaker Mike Hilgers. He wants the Legislature to be thinking big about the state’s natural resources.”
Area residents may express support or opposition to the amended bill at its hearing at noon on Tuesday, April 20, in Room 1525 of the state Capitol in Lincoln, or by going online to submit comments, Flood said.
The committee — called the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access Resource Sustainability Special Committee — would be given $2 million from the general fund to finance the work.
Those funds would be used to hire consultants and conduct the studies, Gragert said.
Gragert said the goal would be to finish the studies by the end of 2021, but the committee’s deadline would be Dec. 31, 2022.
LB406 was introduced by Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha. Originally, it focused on creating flood control in the Lower Platte River. An amendment (AM848) expands the bill’s focus to also look at recreational and tourism opportunities in Knox County as well as in Keith County around Lake McConaughy.
Flood and Gragert came up with the idea to study opportunities in Knox County after they met and drove around the area.
“He (Flood) was just taken with the beauty of Northeast Nebraska in this area,” Gragert said. “I have lived here my whole life, you know how we take for granted things right here in our backyard.”
And now Nebraska has a chance to take full advantage of that beauty, he said.
“It’s a beautiful area. It has the potential to offer a lot of things,” Gragert said. “With some creative thinking and enhancement, we can make it even better.”