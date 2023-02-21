Bill has little information

There comes a time when every man must meet his limit. A time in life where one reaches the edge of the precipice and either wisely ends a mad dash toward glory, or is unable to stop, running blindly off the edge to fall endlessly.
Today I have reached this precipice, and as I look down into the void below my feet, I make the choice to sit down and be content with where I am.
To put it less philosophically (although I’d hardly call those sentences philosophical), I’ve found a topic that has little information around it, and so I am unable to take a firm stance on the matter.
The topic I’m referring to is the moment of silence legislation that has come to the state Legislature, and the apparent “controversy” that it has sparked. For those of you who don’t know about this bill (like myself just last week), LB 141 to be exact, it was introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion and it’s about prayer in schools. Well, not really, but that’s what people think it’s about.
In the mid-1980s, a new way to help students with mental positivity was introduced to the U.S. This new method was called a “moment of silence.” At the start of every school day students would take a minute to “meditate” or “reflect.” In the words of one rabbi advocating for the concept in a meeting with Gov. Rick Scott of Florida after the Parkland High School shootings, “A voluntary ‘Moment of Silence’ means taking 60 seconds, and saying ‘Today, think about what you can do to be a better student. Today, think about what you can do to be a better human being.’ "
A moment of silence is legal in all 50 states, to my knowledge, and is used by many schools. Bill 141 is a piece of legislation that seeks to create guidelines around a moment of silence. While it’s now legal for schools to have a moment of silence, there are no state guidelines around it, which Sen. Briese argues could make schools think they aren’t allowed to.
So far it seems pretty harmless, doesn’t it? A bill to create guidelines along a seemingly positive addition to the school day. Giving students a moment to step back and reflect seems like a good thing.
Well, readers, this is where I have reached the edge of my precipice. Bill 141 was negatively received at the Education Committee's public hearing, with many senators saying it would introduce prayer into schools. That’s a bold claim, and one that I have strong opinions on, but sadly, there is simply not enough information around this hearing for me to take a definitive stance.
As I’ve stated before, it is of the utmost importance to me that I base my opinions off of facts and logic, so how can I form an opinion on this bill and its “controversy” when there are no facts? There are only a small number of articles covering this hearing and they all say the same things. There are no interviews with the senators about their stance on this bill. There is no recording of the hearing that I can find.
Unfortunately, I can only connect the dots and attempt to understand why this bill was so disliked. Concerns were raised against the bill that it would introduce prayer into the classroom. Some senators pointed out that a moment of silence could lead to students being bullied for their faith or lack of it.
Both of these points make sense without the context of the bill. In regard to student bullying, one example was given during the Walter v. West Virginia Board of Education (1985) in which a Jewish boy gave testimony to being told he would “Go to hell with the rest of the Jews.” because he did not participate in saying a Catholic prayer during the moment of silence. There are also many examples of teachers asking the entire class to participate in prayer, which is obviously illegal.
These points do a great job of showing why a moment of silence could have a negative impact on schools … until you look into it for more than five seconds and realize these examples are cherry-picked and extremely rare. The actual evidence suggests that most schools that introduced a moment of silence saw a positive impact and growth in their classrooms.
“Since (a moment of silence was introduced), it has become an ongoing, transformative experience. The moment of silence provided the students an opportunity to become more mindful and reflective of their experiences inside and outside the classroom. The students have become more introspective in their writing and have a greater appreciation, empathy and understanding of their peers. ... Students also have gained a greater understanding of educational objectives,.” read a 2013 report.
A moment of silence also has been used by schools dealing with the aftermath of school shootings. "The impact on the kids has been to the extent that some have been doing it on weekends," said Rabbi Shuey Biston, director of outreach at Chabad of Parkland, who was counseling, praying and attending to the needs of grieving families almost without break after the shooting in the high school there that left 17 dead. "It sets the tone for the rest of the day."
A moment of silence, it turns out, is a positive addition to the school day, encouraging kids to take a step back and reflect. While there have been instances of students or teachers abusing this, the majority of schools have noted a positive impact.
So why the venomous reception? Why would so many of our senators speak against this bill on the false pretense of “introducing religion” to classrooms? This is where I have run out of facts. I did not attend the legislative hearing, I did not hear the senators speak. I cannot provide an answer without traveling into speculation. So I will hang up my writing hat and put my pen back in the drawer (not that I write these articles by hand, I’m far too lazy for that) and be content with an unanswered question.