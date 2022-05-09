A newly proposed bill has been recently brought to my attention. According to a 2022 article by Paul Hammel, Legislative Bill 496 suggests that Nebraska should collect the DNA of perpetrators of violent crimes.
Such crimes include, but are not limited to, sexual assault, robbery, assault, arson, kidnapping, and murder. This bill was created in an attempt to close more cold cases and to help identify perpetrators of sexual assault. However, not everyone agrees that the bill would be used for just that. While I am still unsure of it myself, as it barely passed the filibuster, I can see two sides to this bill and its effect on Nebraska’s criminal justice system.
First, the pros. This bill would be an extremely useful tool in helping solves cold cases. When I searched for the number of cold cases in Nebraska, The Independent listed 50 on just one article alone. Collecting DNA from perpetrators of violent crimes on a statewide level would help solve and prevent a lot more crimes. Sexual assault is a serious issue for investigators and police, so much so that, according to a 2022 article by Sara Gentzler in the Omaha World Herald, some areas of the state are still handling rape kits from 2020. Many more families would receive desperately needed closure, and perhaps criminals with violent intents in Nebraska would think twice before committing such crimes.
Next, the cons. This bill could potentially be harmful to Nebraskans as well. Not only is it a question of using it for the right reasons, but it is also a concern of bias. It would require a judge to agree on probable cause, which may result in unfair testing. According to Gentzler’s article, there are people who oppose this for this very reason. The article stated that “opponents see it as government overreach that would exacerbate the already-disproportionate impacts of the criminal justice system on people of color.”
I can also see how this would be a problem. While it may not be to the degree it used to be, racism is still rampant around the country, and some areas of Nebraska are, unfortunately, not an exception. Overpoliced communities would feel even more of a strain.
It is also a question of one's rights. Is the right to obtain DNA from violent crimes a breach of people's freedom and rights? This is a question that has been widely debated with this bill.
In conclusion, I believe that this Legislative Bill 496 can do good for Nebraskans, but only in the hands of those who will not abuse it. While there is no way to 100% guarantee this, I believe this can be a step in the right direction toward solving cold cases. If there is more legality behind this bill and stricter protocols to prevent abuse of it, I believe this very well can change Nebraska’s future for the better. If there is one thing we can all agree on, it is that solving crime and bringing justice and closure is something everyone deserves. Maybe this is a viable option for that agreement. For now, I will continue to research on the topic and keep an eye on the bill’s progression. If the bill is passed, only time will tell the true nature of Legislative Bill 496.