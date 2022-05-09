Bill could make people feel safe

A legislative bill was discussed in the Nebraska Unicameral regarding the collection of DNA samples of people accused of crimes. Current state laws are allowing DNA samples to be taken after a person is convicted of crime. This bill would require collecting DNA samples from suspects arrested but not convicted of a violent crime. The bill advanced to the final reading at the Nebraska Legislature.
I believe the purpose of this bill is for the good of all people. It would allow us as citizens to be more protected and safe from criminals. It’s a tool for solving cold cases and setting free those who are innocent. Swabbing a person who has been arrested isn’t something that will take much time, either. It would be a quick ordeal and would allow people to feel safer.
I think this bill could be useful. As I said before, it would keep people more protected from criminals and allow people to feel safer from people who are committing crimes. However, I also feel as though this bill might be a little out of hand. Swabbing every person arrested seems to be taking matters too far. I think the severity of the crime should determine if DNA samples need to be taken.