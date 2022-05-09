A legislative bill was discussed in the Nebraska Unicameral regarding the collection of DNA samples of people accused of crimes. Current state laws are allowing DNA samples to be taken after a person is convicted of crime. This bill would require collecting DNA samples from suspects arrested but not convicted of a violent crime. The bill advanced to the final reading at the Nebraska Legislature.

I believe the purpose of this bill is for the good of all people. It would allow us as citizens to be more protected and safe from criminals. It’s a tool for solving cold cases and setting free those who are innocent. Swabbing a person who has been arrested isn’t something that will take much time, either. It would be a quick ordeal and would allow people to feel safer.

I think this bill could be useful. As I said before, it would keep people more protected from criminals and allow people to feel safer from people who are committing crimes. However, I also feel as though this bill might be a little out of hand. Swabbing every person arrested seems to be taking matters too far. I think the severity of the crime should determine if DNA samples need to be taken.

In other news

Bill could make people feel safe

Bill could make people feel safe

A legislative bill was discussed in the Nebraska Unicameral regarding the collection of DNA samples of people accused of crimes. Current state laws are allowing DNA samples to be taken after a person is convicted of crime. This bill would require collecting DNA samples from suspects arrested…

Legislative bill for collecting DNA

Legislative bill for collecting DNA

Legislative Bill 496, which would allow law enforcement to collect DNA samples from those accused of felonies, made its way through Nebraska’s Legislature this past session. Collected samples would be fed into a federal database and assist law enforcement in closing a number of yet-unsolved …

Wisner-Pilger hurdler aims higher

Wisner-Pilger hurdler aims higher

Last May, Wisner-Pilger’s Beau Ruskamp found himself among the finalists in the boys 300-meter hurdles. He would ultimately finish sixth in the competition.