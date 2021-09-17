LEIGH — Stanton ran the ball on nearly 84% of its offensive snaps, so of course it was a passing play that turned the tide in a 22-8 slugfest of a win over Clarkson/Leigh at the Colfax County Fairgrounds.
Midway through the third quarter, quarterback Parker Krusemark faked a handoff and lofted a deep pass to tight end Ben Butterfield, who was running wide open. The pass, catch and run resulted in a 42-yard gain, and two plays later, Brayan Acuna burst around the right side for a tiebreaking 4-yard touchdown run. It was the type of response that the third-rated Mustangs needed to overcome four turnovers and a pair of touchdowns called back on penalties.
"We challenged them at halftime," Stanton coach David Stoddard said. "Whatever happened in that first half, let's just regroup and do what we're good at — ball security, methodical drives down the field — and they responded."
The big pass, though, was the byproduct of dialing up a play based on Clarkson/Leigh's defensive formation.
"On the early downs, they were in a 3-3 stack and they had their corners locked in at almost linebacker level," he said. "So we thought, if we could get their eyes watching on the play-action, that we could get behind them."
Almost a quarter later, Damien Erickson iced the win. He powered his way on a dive play up the middle, breaking through an arm tackle and bulldozing to a 27-yard touchdown run with nearly seven minutes.
Stanton didn't need much more offense than that thanks to a defense that allowed just 42 yards in the entire second half — and 33 of those yards came on one play.
"Our assignment, alignment, and technique on both sides of the ball were much better, so the kids really did a good job of responding," Stoddard said.
Eli Hays did almost everything he could to keep the Patriots within striking distance, as the senior had game highs of 19 carries and 101 yards along with the team's lone touchdown. But Clarkson/Leigh completed just 4 of 14 passes — three of those totaling just 15 yards — with four interceptions.
Defensively, the Patriots held the Mustangs to 3.9 yards per carry — but the Mustangs' five pass completions went for 141 yards, each for at least 18.
"I thought our defense played great for the most part," Clarkson said. "We had a couple of breakdowns in the secondary, but it's tough. It's a tricky offense that coach Stoddard has. They got the best of us tonight."
Krusemark was Stanton's leading rusher with 64 yards on 13 carries, and he threw for 123 yards on 4 of 8 passing. Five different Mustangs combined for 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
"We've got a lot of kids who can carry the ball at different points of the game. We have some situational players who do good things in the pass and run game," Stoddard said. "We definitely like spreading it out."
BOTH DEFENSES took over in the second quarter when they combined for five takeaways in 6-1/2 minutes.
It started when Krusemark scooped up a fumbled snap and heaved a deep throw while under intense pressure. Butterfield caught the ball and turned upfield, but a hard hit jarred the ball loose and Mason Whitmore recovered for Clarkson/Leigh.
Three plays later, Hays was drilled while throwing the ball, and Erickson's diving catch resulted in an interception. In just three plays, Stanton fumbled inside the Clarkson/Leigh 10.
The Patriots looked like they were in business when Kanyon Held found Carter Hanel wide open on a halfback pass, and Hanel raced all the way to the Stanton 11. On third-and-six, Hays tried lofting a pass to Hanel on a fade route, but Krusemark was there for the interception in the end zone.
"We just couldn't punch one of those into the end zone," Clarkson said.
But three plays later, Whitmore picked off Krusemark near midfield with 1:55 left.
That was just enough time for Clarkson/Leigh to draw even. Hanel threw to Hays on an end-around pass, and then Hays broke free for runs of 18 and 10 yards down to the 1. Two plays later, Hays dove for the touchdown, and he threw the tying 2-point conversion to Kyle Kasik with 12 seconds left in the first half.
Stanton 22, Clarkson/Leigh 8
Stanton 8 0 8 6 — 22
Clarkson/Leigh 0 8 0 0 — 8
FIRST QUARTER
STA: Barrett Wilke 3 run, Ben Butterfield pass from Parker Krusemark, 0:00.
SECOND QUARTER
C/L: Eli Hays 1 run, Kyle Kasik pass from Hays, 0:12.
THIRD QUARTER
STA: Brayan Acuna 4 run, Krusemark run, 5:33.
FOURTH QUARTER
STA: Damien Erickson 27 run, run failed, 6:59.