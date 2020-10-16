It was a fitting night for the seniors to shine bright for Norfolk Catholic.
Senior running back Jackson Clausen ran for two long touchdowns, senior defensive back Alex Prim returned an interception for a touchdown, and Norfolk Catholic shut down shorthanded Crofton in the second half for a 35-14 win on senior night at Memorial Field in Norfolk.
The win puts Norfolk Catholic in a de facto C2-3 district championship game next week when it visits Hartington Cedar Catholic.
“That'll be a tremendous challenge for us,” Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. “We felt like this was a big game because we felt like if we got this one that we'd be in postseason play with five wins.”
Crofton was missing perhaps its best player in Jimmy Allen, an all-district running back last year as a sophomore, after he got sick Friday afternoon and didn't make the trip to Norfolk. Austin Tramp filled in, rushing 32 times for 144 yards.
“I told the kids that they had a great opportunity, that some kids who don't get to play a lot get to step up,” Crofton coach Tom Allen said. “I was proud of their effort. I really was.”
While it was not the prettiest Norfolk Catholic game — a fumble deep in Crofton territory plus two bad snaps halted what could have been three scoring chances — a trio of big plays were the difference.
Crofton tied the game on a 15-play, 96-yard march that took nine minutes, but the hosts needed only three plays to answer.
On a play that was designed to go to the right, Clausen cut to his left, took another jab step, veered to the left, and raced down the Crofton sideline for a 70-yard touchdown run that gave the Knights what turned out to be their 14-7 halftime lead.
“The line did really well, and we had an opening, so I ran as fast as I could,” said Clausen, who finished with 192 yards on 14 carries.
To begin the second half, the Knights burned 6½ minutes with a 14-play, 65-yard drive that Cayden Cunningham capped when he stepped up in the pocket to evade a blitzer on a play-action pass, saw an opening, and took it himself for the final seven yards.
Seven plays later, Prim stepped in front of a pass on third down, picked it off, and took off down the Norfolk Catholic sideline for a 40-yard pick-six that put the Knights up three scores late in the third quarter.
“I think Crofton's a tremendous run team and they can throw, but they would probably rather not throw. They'd rather run over you and keep getting yards,” Bellar said. “So we put them in situations where they had to (throw), and that was good for us.”
On the second play of the fourth quarter, Clausen put it out of reach with a 72-yard scoring sprint down his team's sideline, and Norfolk Catholic substituted liberally from there the rest of the way. Crofton did add a touchdown after that, but the Warriors needed a drive that took 10 plays, 62 yards and 5:08 to do it.
Game notes
* Minus the two long rushing touchdowns of 70 and 72 yards, Norfolk Catholic only rushed for 118 yards on Friday night. With those two scoring plays, the Knights finished with 260.
* Crofton ran the ball on 47 of its 57 plays Friday night. With 243 yards of total offense, the Warriors finished averaging just 4.3 yards per play. As a team, Crofton averaged just over four yards per carry rushing.
* Cunningham finished 8 of 11 passing for 110 yards. Brennen Kelley was Norfolk Catholic's top receiver with four catches for 72 yards, and Karter Kerkman added three receptions for 31 yards.
Norfolk Catholic (5-2) 7 7 14 7 — 35
Crofton (4-4) 0 7 0 7 — 14
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
NC: Dillon Barnes 4 run (Alex Prim kick), 7:44.
SECOND QUARTER
CRO: Zach Weber 1 run (Paul Konechne kick), 8:48.
NC: Jackson Clausen 70 run (Prim kick), 7:40.
THIRD QUARTER
NC: Cayden Cunningham 7 run (Prim kick), 5:28.
NC: Prim 40 interception return (Prim kick), 1:47.
FOURTH QUARTER
NC: Clausen 72 run (Prim kick), 11:34.
CRO: Jaxon Wiebelhaus 1 run (Konechne kick), 3:02.