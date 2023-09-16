Twice in the final eight minutes, Lutheran High Northeast pulled to within a touchdown of Summerland during Friday's homecoming game at Memorial Field.
Both times, Summerland needed two or fewer offensive snaps to answer.
Junior quarterback Michael Koenig threw a 65-yard scoring strike to Sam Cheatum, and less than four minutes later, Koenig fired a 53-yard touchdown pass to Alec Schindler, and Summerland handed Lutheran High its first loss of the season 38-24 in the Class D1-6 district opener for both teams.
"I definitely think this will help us in the future," the junior Schindler said. "This is a very big win for us. It'll definitely push us forward next week."
Summerland coach Tom Thramer said this was the kind of momentum building moment his program may have needed.
"It's going to do a lot for our kids' mentality. They're going to be super excited. That's a good team, and I thought we played really well. We played really well defensively," he said. "We started the season 0-2. We started our offensive side with really no experience back running the ball, catching the ball, anything like that. So, it took us a little while to grow up, but I think we're finally starting to hit that stride a little bit."
Koenig finished 16 of 24 for 249 yards and three touchdowns to lead a balanced Summerland passing attack. Schindler finished with nine receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns, and he threw a 24-yard touchdown to Sam Cheatum, who caught four passes total for 106 yards and two scores. Preston Hoke added 40 yards on three catches.
But Koenig wouldn't admit to having a preferred passing target.
"They're all my favorite," he said. "They can all catch the ball. I love them all."
Those passing numbers were a product of the Bobcats' film study, which led to a steady mix of out routes and corner routes toward the sidelines.
"We definitely saw that they played their corners off quite a ways, so we thought we could hit those quick ones and then get them to suck up a little bit, which paid off in the fourth quarter and we hit those two big ones," Thramer said.
Lutheran High co-coach Mitch Hyde said that Summerland's offensive attack didn't surprise him.
"They're a quick-strike offense," Hyde said. "We knew they would be. Everything they ran at us is what we expected them to run at us, and they did a good job executing."
Landon Johnson countered for Lutheran High with a game-high 74 rushing yards, 164 passing yards, and three total touchdowns. Braden Feddern stepped up to spark the shorthanded Eagles with seven catches for 154 yards, 45 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.
Feddern spelled Josh Rojas, who was in and out of the lineup due to injury.
"Rojas is our first running back, and he's a little bit banged up, and Braden Feddern steps in that role and does a great job," Hyde said.
The Eagles outgained the Bobcats 383-283 in total offensive yards, but Lutheran High's own missed opportunities contributed to its demise.
Lutheran High had a golden chance to potentially tie the game in the second quarter after it stopped Summerland on a fake punt attempt. The Eagles marched in 10 plays, including a slant route from Johnson to Feddern on fourth-and-2 to give them first-and-goal from the 7. But on the next play, Koenig made a leaping interception in the end zone. After another defensive stand, Lutheran High's offense sputtered, and a shanked punt led to a 1-play, 7-yard touchdown drive for Summerland.
Lutheran High had another chance before halftime after Johnson found Feddern for a 37-yard pass play on a fake punt. Two plays later, the Eagles had the ball at the Summerland 8 with five seconds left in the half. Johnson scrambled around, but no receiver could break from the coverage, and he was stopped at the 5 as time expired.
Late in the third quarter, Lutheran High had second-and-7 at the Summerland 19, but the Eagles could not gain another yard and turned it over on downs.
It didn't help that Lutheran High was flagged eight times for 71 yards of penalties, while Summerland's five penalties cost 25 yards.
"That pick in the end zone was difficult to overcome, and then we also had penalties that put us at first-and-25 again, and it's hard for us to overcome that," Hyde said.
And Summerland pounced when it got its chances late.
After Feddern's short rushing touchdown made it 22-18 with 7:29 to play, the Bobcats needed just 11 seconds to respond. Cheatum made a quick move to get past a defender, and Koenig's pass hit him in stride for a 65-yard touchdown.
"I think that's just quick checks and the line doing a great job up front, and our receivers knowing what to do," Koenig said.
Lutheran High answered thanks in part to Johnson's rushing ability. He broke a 33-yard run on a quarterback scramble, and six plays later, his QB sneak put the Eagles within 30-24 with 4:25 on the clock. Two plays later, Schindler put a double move on a defender, and Koenig connected with him for a 53-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.
"Our offensive line is really helping with everyone, making sure that our quarterback has time, and Michael can put the ball about anywhere," Schindler said.
Game notes
— Summerland entered the night 1-2, but its three opponents to begin the season had a cumulative record of 8-3, including undefeated Crofton. Lutheran High was 3-0 to start the season, but its three opponents were a combined 3-7 to open.
— After completing six of their first 10 passing attempts, including three completions of more than 35 yards each, the Eagles were held to 27 yards on 3 of 11 passing the rest of the game.
— Koenig was his team's leading rusher with 38 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. But, as a team, Summerland was held to just 10 rushing yards for the game — partially a byproduct of minus-36 yards on two bad snaps and two kneel-downs.
Summerland (2-2) 6 16 0 16 — 38
Lutheran High (3-1) 6 0 6 12 — 24
FIRST QUARTER
SUM: Michael Koenig 1 run (PAT failed), 6:12.
LHNE: Braden Feddern 36 pass from Landon Johnson (PAT failed), 2:09.
SECOND QUARTER
SUM: Sam Cheatum 24 pass from Alec Schindler (Cheatum pass from Koenig), 1:31.
SUM: Schindler 7 pass from Koenig (Preston Hoke pass from Koenig), 0:47.
THIRD QUARTER
LHNE: Feddern 49 pass from Johnson (PAT failed), 8:17.
FOURTH QUARTER
LHNE: Feddern 4 run (PAT failed), 7:29.
SUM: Cheatum 65 pass from Koenig (Cheatum pass from Koenig), 7:18.
LHNE: Johnson 1 run (PAT failed), 4:25.
SUM: Schindler 57 pass from Koenig (AJ Hobbs pass from Koenig), 3:27.