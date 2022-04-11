It’s been hard for the Norfolk baseball team to avoid the big inning.
Time and time again, the Panthers have allowed a game to slip out of their grasp, letting up droves of base runners on walks and errors who later score and blow the game wide open.
The occurrence came back once again on Monday night in a doubleheader loss at the hands of Lincoln Southeast. The maroon and white lost the first game 12-8 and the second game 10-5.
“They’re a good ballclub,” coach Brian Disch said of the Knights. “We’ve just got to find ways to win games.”
Norfolk (1-11) entered the top of the seventh in the opener up 8-3 and needed just three outs to secure their first home win of the season. Sean Barrett, who had thrown the previous six innings, allowed the first three batters to reach, loading the bases with no outs and bringing in Jack Borgmann to pitch.
The ensuing batter reached on an error by Easton Sullivan, allowing one run to score. The next batter — Will Jesske — drove in two more with a single that was just out of reach of a diving Carter Ramaekers in center field.
Moments later, Owen Baxter drove a pitch into right center for a double, driving in two more runs and tying it up. He would later score on a passed ball, giving Lincoln Southeast its first lead since the first inning. The Knights would bring three more runs home before the frame came to a close.
“When you give a good team extra outs and extra opportunities,” Dirsach said. “They’re going to take advantage of it and that’s what they did.”
Easton Sullivan grounded out and Hudson Waldow struck out to start the bottom half. Jack Schwanebeck then singled, but was thrown out trying to extend it to a double to end the game.
Initially, it was the Panthers who were scoring in droves.
Norfolk erased an early 1-0 deficit with five straight hits to begin what would be a four-run first inning. Hudson Waldow’s two-run triple and Schwanebeck’s single made it 3-1. The fourth scored after Liewer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
As the Panthers gradually added more runs offensively, Barrett was able to keep the Knights at bay on the mound. The junior threw six plus innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits while striking out one. “The big inning” came much earlier in Game 2 and put Norfolk in a hole that proved too big to climb out of.
Once again, the maroon and white found themselves down 1-0 early, this time in the top of the third. After Liewer, the starting pitcher for the contest — retired Max Buettenback on a groundout, the next three batters reached on two walks and a single, loading the bases with one out.
Liewer would walk the next three batters to make it a 4-0 ballgame. Evan Harper was called in from the bullpen and allowed two more runs before finally shutting the door.
Norfolk was able to respond in the bottom half and make it 7-4 thanks to a balk, a single, an error and a fielder’s choice.
Lincoln Southeast responded right back with an RBI single from Jake Appleget and a run scored on an error by Borgmann at shortstop to make it 9-4.
Gaven Granquist would later drive in a run on a double before the Knights got one back on a fielder’s choice.
It may not have shown in the form of a win on Monday, but Disch feels his Panthers are getting better at responding when things don’t go their way.
“We just have to get over the hump. We’ve got a young squad, an inexperienced squad at the varsity level, but that only goes for so long,” he said. “We’ve played 12, 13 games and we have to use those opportunities that we’ve hopefully learned from during the early part of the season, but hopefully can overcome and find a way to win a baseball game.”
They’ll get a chance at some big ones on Tuesday, when they begin play in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. As the No. 11-seed, Norfolk will face Lincoln North Star in the first round with the winner taking on Lincoln Southeast in the quarterfinals.
First pitch is scheduled for noon at Densmore Field in Lincoln.
GAME 1
LSE 100 101 9 — 12 12 2
NOR 400 022 0 — 8 10 3
WP: Landon Morgan
LP: Jack Borgmann
— 2B: Will Barrett, Luke Blatchford, Owen Baxter 2 (LSE), C.J. Hoffman (NOR); 3B: Will Jesske (LSE), Hudson Waldow (NOR).
GAME 2
LSE 106 201 0 — 10 5 2
NOR 004 010 0 — 5 6 1
WP: Will Reddick
LP: Kyle Liewer
—2B: Gaven Granquist (NOR)