Big hole sends Clarkson/Leigh home

LINCOLN - Clarkson/Leigh found itself in a hole to begin its trip to the Class C2 State Volleyball Championships against Sutton here at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In fact, the Fillies jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first race to 25, but the Patriots battled all the way back in the set and the match before falling 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 19-25 and 6-15.
"We worked so hard to get back in the match after that first set," Clarkson/Leigh coach coach Becky Schneider said. "I was really proud of the way we kept coming back and going at them, but we just fell short in the end."
After opening with the 9-0 deficit, the Patriots came back in the first set to get within to tie the set 15-15 after a 3-0 run by Clarkson-Leigh.
Tanyn Larson slammed a winner to make it 15-13, then back-to-back blocks by Chloe Hanel evened the score at 15.
Eventually, Sutton would go up 18-16 forcing Schneider to ask for a timeout.
A couple of hitting errors by the Fillies tied the score again 18-18 and later a quick-set slam by Hanel, who ended the match with 23 winners, and a Sutton hitting error evened the set again 20-20.
Sutton outscored the Patriots 5-1 from there to go up 1-0 in the match.
"We knew we came back and that gave us some confidence," Schneider said. "We started to put some things together from there."
The Patriots won the next two sets by identical 27-17 scores with a tip kill into the Sutton block by Larson and a directional kill by Gracelyn Eisenmann closed set two.
Set three ended with a hitting error and a service error by the Fillies and put Clarkson/Leigh in the driver's seat 2-1 in the match.
Set four found the Patriots up 15-14 midway through a tight race to 25, but Sutton went on a 11-4 run to close out the set and force the final set to 15.
After a Hanel tip-kill brought Clarkson/Leigh back to within 5-4, the Fillies ended the set and the match on another run to bounce the Patriots from the tournament.
"We're going to miss our seniors, buy we got some experience down here for some of our younger players," Schneider said. "That should make us hungry to try to get back here."
Clarkson/Leigh, after finishing fourth at last year's state tournament, ended the 2021 season with a 23-8 record.
SUTTON DEF. CLARKSON/LEIGH 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-6
SUTTON (26-6): Regan Vavricek 10k, 24d; Reagan Robinson 25d; Kennedy Perrien 2a, 11d; Julia George 11k, 1b, 3a, 5d; Lily McCroden 7k, 2b, 2a, 23d; Alivia Huxoll 20k, 5b, 2d; Kate Griess 2k, 4b, 2a, 15d, 44s; Grasha Nuss 2d.
CLARKSON/LEIGH (23-8): Izabel Hollatz 13d; Makenna Held 23k, 1b, 1a, 19d; Chloe Hanel 23k, 1b, 1a, 19d; Kennedy Settje 1k, 1a, 18d; Brynn Settje 1k, 1a, 18d; Tanyn Larson 7k, 2b, 6d; Gracelyn Eisenmann 5k, 10d; Korbee Wendt 4k, 9d.