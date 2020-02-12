Big GACC second half dooms Knights

WEST POINT — A huge second half by West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic doomed Norfolk Catholic as the Bluejays came back to defeat the Knights 67-60 here Tuesday night in Mid-State Conference action.
“We had a complete meltdown,” Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said. “We’re past being young — we just can’t let things get away from us like that.”
After leading by 15 after a 3-pointer from Mason Timmerman with 2 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third quarter, Norfolk Catholic watched GACC put the hammer down and scramble back for a somewhat improbable win.
“This was a great game for our confidence, and it was just fun to be a part of and play,” Bluejays coach Alex Stieren said. “We certainly didn’t give up, and we made it all the way back.”
Brendan Rief started the comeback with a couple of free throws before Adam Reeson went coast-to-coast with a rebound to narrow the advantage to 47-38 at the end of the third quarter.
A 3 from Ben Ulrich with 5:36 left in the game put the Bluejays in front 50-49 and the comeback was complete in just under five minutes of game time.
“We lost some people defensively,” Manzer said. “They have too many shooters to leave someone wide open.”
The Knights were far from done.
After GACC went up six at 57-51 with an 18-foot jump shot from Ulrich, who finished with a game-high 18 points, Norfolk Catholic climbed back into the lead on a pair of charity tosses by Ben Hammond, a steal and layup by Travis Kalous and a long ball from Brock West.
With 2:09 left in the final frame, the Knights led 58-57.
GACC answered with a 3 of its own just five seconds later to retake the lead, but West scored on a drive in the paint to make it a one-point lead for the Knights.
Blake Pojar scored inside after grabbing an offensive rebound for the Bluejays, then canned one of two free throws with 44.6 seconds left to give GACC the lead for good.
Ulrich hit a pair of free throws with 33.8 seconds remaining after Norfolk Catholic misfired on a 3 and 11 seconds later, Rief was back on the line.
He made one of two free shots with 22.5 seconds left before Nate Niewohner sealed the deal with two free tosses with 11.9 seconds on the clock.
“We made some big shots in the second half and especially down the stretch,” Stieren said. “This was a great win for us and our confidence as we move toward subdistricts.”
Steffen and Niewohner both recorded double-doubles for the Bluejays as Steffen had 15 points and 10 rebounds while Niewohner recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds.
NC 10 16 21 13 — 60
GACC 12 9 17 29 — 67
NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Cayden Cunningham 0 2-2 2; Brock West 3 0-0 8; Alex Lammers 5 0-2 11; Travis Kalous 3 0-0 7; Ben Hammond 5 4-4 18; Nate Brungardt 2 0-0 4; Jackson Clausen 1 2-2 4; Mason Timmerman 2 0-0 6.
WEST POINT GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Brendan Rief 3 3-4 11; Nate Niewohner 4 2-2 13; Ben Ulrich 7 2-2 18; Cody Steffen 7 1-1 15; Adam Reeson 2 5-9 9; Casey Doernemann 1 1-2 3; Blake Pojar 0 1-2 1.