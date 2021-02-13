Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of two inches tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Saturday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&