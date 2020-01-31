A big first quarter lead went a long way toward determining the winner in both the Norfolk boys and girls basketball outcomes against Fremont Friday night.
Taking advantage of a 12-0 start in the game, with seven of those points coming from Cameron Eisenhauer, the Panthers also used a pair of 3s and a fastbreak layup by Kallan Herman to surge to a 24-5 first quarter lead. Although the Tigers got within 12 points three times--twice in the second half--Norfolk went on to defeat 1-14 Fremont for the second time 66-52, and secured its first home win of the season in the process.
Similarly, the Fremont girls, 11-3 and ranked No. 7 in Class A, used seven points from sophomore Taylor McCabe--who finished the quarter with 11 of her game-high 26 points--to forge an early 12-1 lead that became a 22-6 advantage after McCabe drained a 3 to open the second period. The Tigers led by as many as 39 points in the fourth quarter before settling for a 68-35 win.
“It’s nice (to get a home win). We’ve been close too many times, and we needed to get one, “ Norfolk boys coach Tony Siske said. “I hope we just keep going in the right direction; I think that we’re improving.”
Scoring didn’t come easily for the Tigers who scored a single field goal in the first period and finished the first half making just 5 of 24 field goal attempts. By then, the Panthers had doubled Fremont’s score, leading 36-18 at the half.
“I thought our defense, especially early, was what we wanted it to be,” Siske said. “We’ve just got to keep plugging away.”
Norfolk started slowly in the third quarter, while the Tigers turned three-straight turnovers into points during an 11-2 run and, after the teams exchanged 3s, had reduced the deficit to 43-31.
“(Fremont) wants to speed you up; they pick you up early just to force tempo,” Siske said. “They really pack it in (the lane) defensively, so you can get a quick, early outside shot; we wanted to make sure we were working for better shots.”
The Panthers got back on track with an 11-0 run of their own to open the fourth period to push the lead to 27 points, at 62-35, before Fremont coach Joe Tynon sent in his reserves with five minutes left in the game. With the game secured, Siske also went to his bench, and the Tigers finished the contest with four consecutive 3s--three by freshman Hudson Cunnings, a junior varsity player--to once again reduce Norfolk’s lead to 64-52 before a basket by the Panthers’ Will Vanderheiden established the final 66-52 score.
“We built a 20-some point lead, but I didn’t like the way the guys we put in at the end finished it,” Siske said. “We addressed that with them, because they’re better players than that. They need to go out and play the way they’re supposed to.”
Herman’s 21 points led Norfolk in scoring, while Eisenhauer added 17 for the Panthers--now 7-10 on the season.
IN THE GIRLS GAME, Norfolk once again struggled offensively, making just eight total shots from the field during the game--one field goal in the first quarter, two in the second, three in the third, and two in the final period.
Fourteen of the Panthers’ 35 points came from the free throw line.
“I thought we had shots; not finishing in the lane early really hurt us,” Norfolk girls coach Jared Oswald said. “We handled their pressure and were getting real good situations, but we couldn’t capitalize, which allowed them to keep pressuring us. That leads to transition on their end.”
Following an 11-0 Fremont run early in the fourth quarter and leading 66-28, Tigers coach Kelly Flynn sent in his reserves to finish the game’s final four minutes.
The Panthers got a field goal and made 5 of 8 free throws down the stretch to outscore Fremont 7-2 and finalize the Tigers’ 68-35 win.
Only Erin Schwanebeck, with 10 points, reached double figures for Norfolk, while Sydney Golladay (14 points) and Charli Earth (12) joined McCabe in double figures for the Tigers.
“McCabe and Earth are really good players; those two make them really tough,” Oswald said. “Against these good teams you can’t keep their scoring low enough, can’t beat them just with great defense. We have to be better offensively. I think we have to do more shooting drills, have to ratchet up the intensity of our shooting drills, and see if we can’t improve that aspect.”
Oswald is hoping that after facing three-consecutive top-notch teams--which feature a combined 36-7 record--Norfolk’s next four opponents have 14 total wins, which should gave the Panthers an opportunity to regain some confidence.
“After playing three really good teams, we get a more manageable stretch of really winnable games now,” Oswald said. “It’s a stretch that’s really important to put us where we want to be come district time.”
Boys game
Fremont 5 13 17 17 -- 52
Norfolk 24 12 15 15 -- 66
Fremont (1-14): Caden Curry 5-11 4-7 15, Travis Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Massimo Lojing 4-12 4-5 12, Samuel Gifford 1-3 0-0 3, Brady Millard 0-2 0-0 0, Conner Richmond 0-1 0-0 0, Carter Sintek 2-3 0-0 5, Micah Moore 1-5 1-3 3, Hudson Cunnings 3-3- 0-0 9, Don Jones 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 18-41 9-15 52.
Norfolk (7-10): Gage Dohren 1-3 0-0 2, Tyler Wilson 3-5 1-3 8, Isaac Heimes 1-2 0-2 3, Kallan Herman 7-13 4-4 21, Tyson Stelling 3-5 0-0 7, Tyler Sellin 0-2 0-0 0, Will Vanderheiden 1-3 0-1 2, Cameron Eisenhauer 6-17 3-3 17, Colby James 0-2 0-0 0, Nolan Strand 0-2 0-0 0, Daydon Taylor 2-3 2-2 6. Totals: 24-52 11-16 66.
Girls game
Fremont 19 15 21 13 -- 68
Norfolk 6 10 9 10 -- 35
Fremont (11-3): Sydney Golladay 5-9 1-1 14, Karley Golladay 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor McCabe 11-19 0-1 26, Emmalee Sheppard 0-1 0-0 0, Lexie Glosser 2-4 0-0 5, Bella Keaton 1-3 0-0 2, Sarah Shepard 1-6 0-0 2, Charli Earth 4-15 1-2 12, Macy Bryant 3-6 1-2 7. Totals: 27-64 3-6 68.
Norfolk (9-8): Nealy Brummond 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor Privett 0-2 0-0 0, Anden Baumann 2-7 3-4 8, Erin Schwanebeck 3-8 4-4 10, Karly Kalin 1-6 0-0 2, Chelsea Strom 0-3 2-4 2, Jalen Hoffman 0-6 0-2 0, Makenna Skiff 0-2 2-4 2, Agdaly Sanchez 0-0 1-2 1. Totals:8-43 14-24 35.