BANCROFT – Thursday’s C1-7 subdistrict final between Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast and Battle Creek continued the trend established in Tuesday’s semifinals, when a last second shot and overtime contest determined the victors.
In the final, BRLD opened the game with a 20-13 first quarter advantage, then held on for a 54-51 win, even as the Bravettes outscored the Wolverines 38-34 during the rest of the contest and tied the game twice in the final period..
“All four teams played really well in this tournament; luckily, two of the nights we came out on top,” BRLD coach Rod Peters said. “I told the girls throughout the season that one of our goals was to host a district here on our home court. We needed to take care of business during the season. We had a few slip-ups, but we were able to host, and that’s a huge advantage for us.”
Not surprisingly, the Wolverines’ Jordan Snyder–a 6-foot 2 senior who led all scorers with 23 points–scored the first two field goals of the game on a 3 from the wing and a basket inside on a lob pass on a sideline inbounds.
Battle Creek’s answer came from Mya Zohner’s 3 and Lindsey Bolling’s putback of an offensive rebound, which sandwiched a pair of free throws by BRLD’s Addison James as the Bravettes trailed 7-5, but Battle Creek turnovers contributed to a 7-0 run by the Wolverines.
After Alyssa Buchholz made two free throw, Snyder added another 3, and Buchholz scored from the block, BRLD led 14-5.
Reagan Brummels scored four-straight points on a couple free throws and a basket in the lane, but two missed free throws squelched Battle Creek’s chance at a 6-0 run of its own. After Buchholz scored another offensive rebound to keep the lead at seven points, the Bravettes finished the first period with two baskets by freshman Samantha Wemhoff while BRLD kept its 20-13 margin in place with four points–a field goal and two free throws–by James.
“During the 20-point first quarter we came out and did a number of good things, although we kind of went away from what we did good which was a little disappointing,” BRLD coach Rod Peters said. “But Battle Creek took away a lot of what we were doing that was good, too, so it’s not just that we didn’t do those things.”
“Give a lot of credit to (Battle Creek coach Kobe Lade), he’s got some girls who are really good athletes, and he does a nice job with them,” he said. “That’s what really worried me–their team speed. We don’t have a lot of team speed, and they got us a few times when we tried to throw lazy passes they stole them and scored.”
Both teams turned the ball over more than they are used to–BRLD recorded 21 and Battle Creek 27–but in the opening quarter, especially, the Bravettes accumulated nine turnovers to the Wolverines’ four.
“We talked about it coming in, that they want to play up-tempo. We want to attack when we’ve got numbers, too, but we wanted to slow it down a little more tonight,” Lade said. “In that first quarter their press gave us some issues, and we turned the ball over a couple more times than we would have liked to, but part of that is our girls battling their hardest and, at the end of the day they gave themselves a chance, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Each team scored a combined 20 points in the second and third quarters, which allowed BRLD to still lead by seven, at 40-33, heading into the game’s final period; however, Battle Creek missed out on an opportunity to take over the lead when Brummels scored six consecutive points–a 6-0 run that reduced the Wolverines’ lead to 32-30–but the Bravettes missed two free throws on a possession before that run and two more misses after the run.
Battle Creek made just 10 of its 21 free throw chances in the game, including 4 of 10 in the second half, while BRLD converted 14 of 21.
“We practice free throws every day, but it’s an atmosphere,” Lade said. “(BRLD) has been at state the last two years; they’ve played in an atmosphere like that and games like that. This was our first time in a sub-final in a couple of years. I think the start we had and our free throw shooting were partially being in that atmosphere.”
The Wolverines took advantage and finished the third with a 6-0 run of their own, on baskets by McKenie Murphy, Snyder, and Elise Anderson before Battle Creek’s Brummels ended the run by making 1 of 2 free throws and stop the BRLD lead at 40-33.
The game’s intensity rose in the fourth quarter as the Bravettes battled back to tie the score twice–at 40 and again at 49.
The first tie was the result of seven-straight Battle Creek points to begin the quarter on a drive by Wemhoff along with a 3 and a fastbreak layup by Zohner–both on assists from Wemhoff.
Two free throws and a field goal by Snyder, as well as a James layup off a steal promptly returned the BRLD lead to 46-40 before back-to-back Brummels baskets helped the Bravettes forge the 49-49 tie with a minute-and-a-half left in the game.
The Wolverines outscored Battle Creek 5-2 in the final minute of the 54-51 win, using a drive by Murphy, two free throws from Samryn Dick, and a single free throw by Snyder to counter a layup on a steal by the Bravettes’ Bolling.
Brummels and Wemhoff led Battle Creek in scoring with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Buchholz also reached double-figures in scoring for BRLD with 13 points.
“We’re going to miss this senior group big time; they brought (effort) each and every day,” Lade said. “I told them all year long that you don’t want to play your best basketball in December, but be playing your best at subdistrict and district time, and I truly feel like this last third of the season we’ve been playing our best basketball.”
“I’m their third coach in four years, and they went to battle for me every single day–that’s all I can ask for,” he said. “I appreciate love each and every single one of them. We’re going to miss those seniors, but what a great group to set the tone for what we want Battle Creek girls basketball to be going forward.”
C1-7 girls subdistrict
Battle Creek 13 11 9 18 – 51
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast 20 10 10 14 – 54
Battle Creek (13-12): Lindsey Bolling 2-4 2-3 6, Lily Knull 0-3 0-4 0, Addisyn Taake 0-1 0-0 0, Paytyn Taake 3-6 0-0 7, Madeline Oltmanns 1-1 0-0 3, Mya Zohner 3-6 0-0 8, Samantha Wemhoff 4-15 2-2 10, Tylar Humphrey 1-5 1-2 3, Reagan Brummels 7-13 3-8 13, Joslyn Hrabanek 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 19-53 10-21 51.
BRLD (18-6): Isabella Bonneau 0-1 0-0 0, McKenzie Murphy 2-8 0-0 4, Makenna James 0-1 0-1 0, Addison James 2-4 4-4 8, Elise Anderson 2-3 0-0 4, Samryn Dick 0-4 2-4 2, Alyssa Buchholz 5-8 3-4 13, Jordan Snyder 8-17 5-7 23. Totals: 18-42 14-21 54.