Big fan of the time change

While many can argue that daylight saving has its pros and cons, I see it to be a great idea. While it may seem like a hassle to get used to the change in the fall, come spring, it brings great outcome with our energy use.
When we “spring forward” and “fall back” we are saving our natural light, which is the initial goal. Daylight saving means different things for the fall and spring seasons. For the fall, we get to claim an extra hour of sleep as we fall back and the sun sets sooner. While this seems nice, it also alters people’s schedules and it may take some a week to adjust to the change.
During that week we get the sensation that we should’ve already eaten lunch, or that school should’ve ended an hour ago. This is one reason why many find this time change incredibly annoying. Overall it saves us a great amount of energy, this is seen especially in the spring and summer seasons. Many tend to be outside more during this time of the year, and the energy that they use is decreased. This alone is a good enough reason as to why daylight saving should continue to stick around. Although this time change may bring some inconveniences during the fall, it saves us much energy in the long run.
Since my favorite season is spring, I’m actually a fan of this time change. Everything takes getting used to at first, but in these warm seasons it’s nice to get more of our sun out during the day. The way I see it, this time change calls for longer lake days and barbeques during the warm seasons.