Bias a factor in all news

Bias is an issue that plagues modern journalism. As far as the eye can see, the malicious smiles of “reporters” and “journalists” grin at you, their unnaturally white teeth glinting (or in Brian Stelter's case, their heads glinting.) I’m sure all of us can call to mind at least a few times we’ve seen a news station or article that contains blatant lies or skewed facts to support one side.
I think we can all agree the country would be better off if we did away with this destructive way of reporting.
However, this raises an interesting question: Can a journalist be completely unbiased?
The short answer is no. It is impossible to be completely unbiased, but it may not be for the reason you think. To paraphrase an idea from Richard J. Mayburys “Are You… Liberal? Conservative? Or Confused?” It is impossible to be completely unbiased in journalism. The very nature of journalism is to gather information and condense it. In order to do this, the writer must choose which information he or she feels is important, thus removing any possibility of an unbiased article. This quote outlines my point excellently. It is impossible to be completely unbiased in journalism as the very nature of journalism requires the writer to be biased.
So we’ve established that there must be some level of bias in journalism. So what’s the issue with modern journalism? I just showed journalists can’t be fully objective, so why am I complaining about their lack of objectivity? Well I’m glad you asked. You probably didn’t ask that, but I’m going to pretend you did so I can make a point
You are currently reading an opinion piece. This entire article is simply an expression of my opinion. I happen to believe it is rooted in truth and has plenty of facts to back it up, but it is still my opinion.
You, as the reader, are fully aware of this and as such have a level of detachment from what I write (or at least you should). You take every piece I write with a healthy grain of salt, because you understand that it is my opinion and not subject to any standard of objectivity besides the ones I apply.
I am upfront about this fact, and never attempt to present my writings as anything other than opinions. I do pride myself on trying to be objective as possible, but ultimately, as I expressed before, it is my opinion.
However, what if I claimed to be objective? What if I presented myself as a source of unbiased news rather than an opinion piece, all the while continue to state my opinion with no standard set by anyone but myself?
This is what many modern news channels do, such as CNN and FOX News. Both present themselves as the “truth,” both claiming to report only the facts. Since their articles and shows often present opposing or completely different information about the same story, at least one of them is lying through their teeth (I suspect it’s both).
I like to compare it to a man punching you in the face over and over again, all the while proclaiming, “I am not punching your face. I am not punching your face.” This is what it feels like to watch these news channels.
The core issue with these channels is not necessarily the blatant bias; it's more so the fact that they present themselves as unbiased. Sadly many people fall for their lies and take what they hear as fact. I believe this has played a large role in how polarizing modern politics have become. We all live in little echo chambers, where our opinions are read back to us and never challenged or forced to grow.
I personally believe that dishonest bias in journalism is a parasitic practice that has transformed our country into the mess it currently is. Of course, there are many other factors at play, which I would love to write about at some point.
To summarize, total objectivity in journalism is impossible, but the lack of any attempt at it has played a large part in dividing the country and ruined modern journalism. Of course this is all my opinion. (See how transparent I was about that? Take some notes Tucker Carlson.)
Hopefully that made sense, and I didn’t jump around too much. Thanks for reading as always and remember, not all news reports report the news.