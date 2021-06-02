Best knowledge doesn't come from books

We have a tiny bird that’s been making a nest in the birdhouse outside our kitchen window and trilling loudly when he’s done for two years in a row. I went online and searched for “tiny brown bird” hoping to get it identified, but I couldn’t find any photo of a bird that looked like it. I reached for the next best thing, a bird identification book I had on a shelf, but I knew it wasn’t really the best source for bird knowledge. The best source would have been my mom.
My mom was a bird watcher extraordinaire. She knew every bird there was to know in Nebraska and probably in the states bordering. When I had a bird fly into my yard I didn’t recognize, it was just a quick call to her and she’d recognize it from my description immediately. She was the best bird expert, and how I miss being able to call her whenever I needed bird knowledge or anything else.
Mom has been gone for nearly 33 years, and there’s hardly a day that’s gone by that I don’t think of her. She had six kids and I had six kids, so there have been many times I would have liked to ask her about the whole child raising thing. She made us feel loved and valued, and I would’ve liked to ask her more about her philosophy of child rearing.
She was a farm wife, and I’m also a farm wife, although she definitely had more experience helping with cattle sorting and running errands than I. Still, it would have been nice to talk to her about life for a woman on a farm.
We were at the cemetery this past week and laid flowers at her and my dad’s gravestone. Dad, who died five years after she did, had a bird chiseled into the headstone. I had to smile about that.
During those years I had with Mom, I learned about cooking and God and living life fully. There wasn’t time to talk about all we needed to talk about.
Since the visit to the cemetery, I paged through my bird identification book with its hand drawn pictures of birds and found it. Our little bird is a house wren who, come to find out, has a ridiculously loud trill for its small size. Knowing what our little bird is now makes me smile, too, because it would’ve been an easy answer for my mom.