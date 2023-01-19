I love to ask about people’s hobbies as what they say can surprise you. You may think that watching NFL football is a person’s wintertime hobby when actually it’s gourmet cooking. People are knitting sweaters, making jerky, snowshoeing and doing all sorts of interesting hobbies this winter, which is great because hobbies are said to make a person happier and more productive in other areas of their life. So I am looking for a new wintertime hobby, and luckily there is no shortage of hobbies to choose from.
Cooking is one of the top hobbies out there and is one of the more productive hobbies as someone will usually eat what you’ve cooked up. Collecting globes, which is one of my current hobbies, isn’t really useful as a person looks at a globe closely about once a year and you can’t serve them for dinner. Still, I’ve cooked a lot and don’t see it as a possibly enjoyable hobby.
Painting and/or sculpting is encouraged as a hobby as it stimulates a person’s creative side and you may end up with something to hang on your wall or set on a shelf. I think of my past creative outlet endeavors and know that any painting or sculpture I produced should probably be discreetly removed and destroyed.
Video gaming is in the top five of the most popular hobbies, and I can’t see myself doing that anytime soon because I’m on a computer for work and would rather not be on screen evenings and weekends. Also, I am terrible at it.
A person also could get into candle-making, beer brewing/wine making, astronomy or bird watching — none of which trip my trigger.
Then I read that one of the top hobbies in the country is hiking, which seems like a great way to spend a winter weekend. People will hike in a state park or recreational area so they not only have an opportunity to see areas (like frozen waterfalls) of the state and country they otherwise wouldn’t, they also get in good exercise in doing so. Of course, in Nebraska, if people want to hike in January, they’ve got to equip themselves with super-insulated hiking clothes and boots and find a friend who also is concerned more with seeing sites and getting exercise than they are with warmth and comfort. There are frozen falls near Valentine and Louisville that have people trekking to from miles around.
Luckily, we still have a few months of cold weather coming to give me lots of opportunities to participate in my new hobby of winter hiking.