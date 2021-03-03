Bergan knocks down free throws on way to semifinal

LINCOLN — The No. 4 Archbishop Bergan girls found themselves at the free-throw line often and took advantage of those free opportunities. The Lady Knights shot nearly 77% from the line which helped lead them to a 50-42 victory over No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the opening round of the state tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs scored on a couple of backdoor cuts in the first quarter and ended the quarter with a 9-8 advantage. Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, the first quarter included junior Addison Schneider injuring her knee with 38 seconds left. She tried to come back into the game midway through the second stanza, but re-injured her knee and was out the rest of the game. Schneider leads the team in scoring with 19.5 points per game.

Coach Nate Pribnow of Bergan said, “Obviously, a lot of our defensive game plan was centered around her. When she went out due to her knee injury, it allowed us to be a little bit more aggressive. Unfortunately, more aggressive than we were ready to be. We gave up a lot of dribble penetration and sent them to the free-throw line too many times. We were fortunate to hold on toward the end of that one.”

Bergan began pulling away in the second quarter with Schneider out. The high point of the quarter came when Adisyn Mlnarik and Rebecca Baker of Bergan hit back-to-back three-pointers from the right wing. Lady Bulldog Paige Beller banked in a shot in the paint at the buzzer, but Bergan took a 25-16 lead into halftime.

Coming out of halftime, Bergan continued their strong play. They scored 14 more points in the third quarter including a fake-handoff by senior Lauren Baker which led to her layup. The Bulldogs went for the comeback in the fourth quarter when Lady Bulldog Riley Jurgens made eight points in a row for her team. However it was too late.

Pribnow said, “I really thought we’d rebound it better when she wasn’t in the game. We gave up a ton of offensive rebound toward the end. When we wrote our scouting report, we said there’s a lot of good athletes out there for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. She’s a phenomenal player for them, but we have to do our work on the rest of them too. We made enough free throws down the stretch to put them on ice, but we gave them a few too many opportunities. It’s hard to win this time of year, and we’re happy to have it.”

Bergan was led by Lauren Baker and her 21 points. Kaitlyn Mlnarik added in 10. The Lady Knights made 20 free throws and now move on to play No. 1 Pleasanton in the semifinal.

Taking a look at the Lady Bulldogs, Coach Kandee Hanzel was in tears when she answered a question about Schneider.

“She was going for that fast break, and then she said it popped...I just feel bad for her. The trainer said she could play tomorrow probably if we pulled it off. We played hard.” She’s previously torn her ACL.” 

“I just feel bad for her. I think the outcome would have been different. I’m not saying we would have won, but it would have been a better game.” 

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Lexi Frauendorfer and her 16 points. They shot 55% on free throws.

Girls state basketball opening round

Humphrey/Lindsay HF 9 7 10 16 — 42

Bergan 8 17 14 11 — 50

HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (19-5): Riley Jurgens 3 0-0 8; Paige Beller 3 1-2 7; Halle Beller 3 1-4 7; Autumn Bender 0 1-2 1; Alisha Dahlberg 0 1-2 1; Lexi Frauendofer 4 6-8 16; Addison Schneider 1 0-0 2; Totals 14 10-18 42.

ARCHBISHOP BERGAN (16-9): Summer Bojanski 0 6-8 6; Adisyn Mendlik 2 0-0 6; Kaityln Mlnarik 2 6-10 10; Rebecca Baker 1 1-2 4; Lauren Baker 7 6-6 21 Aleesha Broussard 1 1-3 3; Totals 13 20-26 50.

Tags

In other news

Bergan knocks down free throws on way to semifinal

LINCOLN — The No. 4 Archbishop Bergan girls found themselves at the free-throw line often and took advantage of those free opportunities. The Lady Knights shot nearly 77% from the line which helped lead them to a 50-42 victory over No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the opening round of t…

+6
Crofton breezes by Centennial

Crofton breezes by Centennial

LINCOLN — Perennial power Crofton flexed its muscle and state tournament experience with a surprisingly easy 62-37 win over Centennial in the opening round of the Class C2 bracket of the girls state tournament at Lincoln Southeast.

Flyers ground Jets in Class D2 first-round game

Flyers ground Jets in Class D2 first-round game

LINCOLN — Hitting on all cylinders never proved to be so true as the Humphrey St. Francis Flyers used pressure defense, a sharing offense and dominant rebounding to turn back Sterling 73-41 in the opening round of the Nebraska D2 Girls State Basketball Tournament here at Lincoln North Star H…

Court list for March 3, 2021

Court list for March 3, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Hawks softball team seeking to redefine itself vs. adversity

Hawks softball team seeking to redefine itself vs. adversity

The Northeast Community College softball team saw its season end last year just 10 games into the schedule, just when Hawks coach Iris Woodhead believed she was seeing evidence that her team was displaying improvement in its accountability and competitiveness.

Plenty of road trips in the future

Plenty of road trips in the future

I just finished reading “The Old Man and the Sea” by Ernest Hemingway with my high school juniors, and I desperately want to drive to Key West, Florida, to visit the home where he spent about 12 years of his life. His home is now a museum that gets many visitors, and I’d like to be one of them.

Nothing like the sound of an old typewriter at work

Nothing like the sound of an old typewriter at work

I have a weakness for old typewriters. Our son called me from his workplace last week and said they were throwing out some 1990 vintage typewriters and would I be interested in owning any of them. I thought of these faithful office machines that had hammered out so many words and ideas (OK, …

Six area teams to battle in C1, C2

Six area teams to battle in C1, C2

Northeast and North Central Nebraska’s top two Class C schools are among the favorites to bring home state-championship hardware from the 2021 girls state tournament, which gets underway on Wednesday at venues across Lincoln.