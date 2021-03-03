Bergan knocks down free throws on way to semifinal

LINCOLN — The No. 4 Archbishop Bergan girls found themselves at the free-throw line often and took advantage of those free opportunities. The Lady Knights shot nearly 77% from the line which helped lead them to a 50-42 victory over No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the opening round of the state tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs scored on a couple of backdoor cuts in the first quarter and ended the quarter with a 9-8 advantage. Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, the first quarter included junior Addison Schneider injuring her knee with 38 seconds left. She tried to come back into the game midway through the second stanza, but re-injured her knee and was out the rest of the game. Schneider leads the team in scoring with 19.5 points per game.
Coach Nate Pribnow of Bergan said, “Obviously, a lot of our defensive game plan was centered around her. When she went out due to her knee injury, it allowed us to be a little bit more aggressive. Unfortunately, more aggressive than we were ready to be. We gave up a lot of dribble penetration and sent them to the free-throw line too many times. We were fortunate to hold on toward the end of that one.”
Bergan began pulling away in the second quarter with Schneider out. The high point of the quarter came when Adisyn Mlnarik and Rebecca Baker of Bergan hit back-to-back three-pointers from the right wing. Lady Bulldog Paige Beller banked in a shot in the paint at the buzzer, but Bergan took a 25-16 lead into halftime.
Coming out of halftime, Bergan continued their strong play. They scored 14 more points in the third quarter including a fake-handoff by senior Lauren Baker which led to her layup. The Bulldogs went for the comeback in the fourth quarter when Lady Bulldog Riley Jurgens made eight points in a row for her team. However it was too late.
Pribnow said, “I really thought we’d rebound it better when she wasn’t in the game. We gave up a ton of offensive rebound toward the end. When we wrote our scouting report, we said there’s a lot of good athletes out there for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. She’s a phenomenal player for them, but we have to do our work on the rest of them too. We made enough free throws down the stretch to put them on ice, but we gave them a few too many opportunities. It’s hard to win this time of year, and we’re happy to have it.”
Bergan was led by Lauren Baker and her 21 points. Kaitlyn Mlnarik added in 10. The Lady Knights made 20 free throws and now move on to play No. 1 Pleasanton in the semifinal.
Taking a look at the Lady Bulldogs, Coach Kandee Hanzel was in tears when she answered a question about Schneider.
“She was going for that fast break, and then she said it popped...I just feel bad for her. The trainer said she could play tomorrow probably if we pulled it off. We played hard.” She’s previously torn her ACL.”
“I just feel bad for her. I think the outcome would have been different. I’m not saying we would have won, but it would have been a better game.”
The Lady Bulldogs were led by Lexi Frauendorfer and her 16 points. They shot 55% on free throws.
Girls state basketball opening round
Humphrey/Lindsay HF 9 7 10 16 — 42
Bergan 8 17 14 11 — 50
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (19-5): Riley Jurgens 3 0-0 8; Paige Beller 3 1-2 7; Halle Beller 3 1-4 7; Autumn Bender 0 1-2 1; Alisha Dahlberg 0 1-2 1; Lexi Frauendofer 4 6-8 16; Addison Schneider 1 0-0 2; Totals 14 10-18 42.
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN (16-9): Summer Bojanski 0 6-8 6; Adisyn Mendlik 2 0-0 6; Kaityln Mlnarik 2 6-10 10; Rebecca Baker 1 1-2 4; Lauren Baker 7 6-6 21 Aleesha Broussard 1 1-3 3; Totals 13 20-26 50.