LINCOLN — The No. 4 Archbishop Bergan girls found themselves at the free throw line often and took advantage of those free opportunities in a 50-42 victory over No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the opening round of the Class D1 state tournament.

They also took advantage of the absence of the Bulldogs’ top scorer for much of the game.

The Bulldogs scored on a couple of back-door cuts in the first quarter and ended the quarter with a 9-8 advantage. Unfortunately, the first quarter included junior Addison Schneider injuring her knee with 38 seconds left. She tried to come back into the game midway through the second quarter, but re-injured her knee and was out the rest of the game. Schneider leads the team in scoring with 19.5 points per game.

“Obviously, a lot of our defensive game plan was centered around her. When she went out ..., it allowed us to be a little bit more aggressive, unfortunately, more aggressive than we were ready to be,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “We gave up a lot of dribble penetration and sent them to the free throw line too many times. We were fortunate to hold on toward the end of that one.”

With Schneider out, Bergan began pulling away in the second quarter. The high point of the quarter came when Adisyn Mlnarik and Rebecca Baker of Bergan hit back-to-back 3-pointers from the right wing. Paige Beller answered for the Bulldogs by banking in a shot in the paint at the buzzer, but Bergan took a 25-16 lead into halftime.

Coming out of halftime, Bergan continued its strong play, scoring 14 more points in the third quarter, including a fake handoff by senior Lauren Baker that led to her layup. The Bulldogs went for the comeback in the fourth quarter when Riley Jurgens scored eight points in a row for her team. However, it was too late.

“We gave up a ton of offensive rebounds toward the end," Pribnow said. "When we wrote our scouting report, we said there’s a lot of good athletes out there for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

"(Schneider's) a phenomenal player for them, but we have to do our work on the rest of them, too. We made enough free throws down the stretch to put them on ice, but we gave them a few too many opportunities. It’s hard to win this time of year, and we’re happy to have it.”

Bergan was led by Baker and her 21 points. Kaitlyn Mlnarik added in 10. The Knights made 20 of 26 free throws and now move on to play No. 1 Pleasanton in the semifinal.

Taking a look at the Bulldogs, coach Kandee Hanzel was in tears when she answered a question about Schneider.

“She was going for that fast break, and then she said it popped. ... I just feel bad for her. The trainer said she could play tomorrow probably if we pulled it off. We played hard. She’s previously torn her ACL.”

“I just feel bad for her. I think the outcome would have been different. I’m not saying we would have won, but it would have been a better game.”

The Bulldogs were led by Lexi Frauendorfer and her 16 points. They shot 55% on free throws.

Girls Class D1 first round

Humphrey/Lindsay HF 9 7 10 16 — 42

Bergan 8 17 14 11 — 50

HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (19-5): Riley Jurgens 3 0-0 8; Paige Beller 3 1-2 7; Halle Beller 3 1-4 7; Autumn Bender 0 1-2 1; Alisha Dahlberg 0 1-2 1; Lexi Frauendorfer 4 6-8 16; Addison Schneider 1 0-0 2; Totals 14 10-18 42.

ARCHBISHOP BERGAN (16-9): Summer Bojanski 0 6-8 6; Adisyn Mendlik 2 0-0 6; Kaityln Mlnarik 2 6-10 10; Rebecca Baker 1 1-2 4; Lauren Baker 7 6-6 21 Aleesha Broussard 1 1-3 3; Totals 13 20-26 50.

