LINCOLN — For three quarters, it looked like Cinderella would dance her way into the Class D1 girls basketball state championship game.
But defending champion Fremont Bergan had other ideas on Friday morning.
After eighth-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic scored 11-straight points to take a 24-16 lead early in the third quarter, the fifth-seeded Knights battled back with 11 of the game's next 12 points to retake the lead and then hung on late 40-34 in a semifinal game at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Bergan tied it up to end the third quarter and battled forward in the fourth quarter thanks to its defense.
Cedar Catholic had just five field-goal attempts and committed six turnovers in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter, which allowed Bergan to bounce back. Cedar Catholic was limited 29.7% (11 of 37) field-goal shooting in the game, including 3 of 21 in the second half.
Freshman Makenna Noecker's 12 points led the team, while junior Brynn Wortmann added nine. Seniors Abby Hochstein and Aiden Wortmann pulled down eight and seven rebounds, respectively.
On the other hand, Bergan finished the game 41% (16 of 39) from the field. Lauren Baker, a 5-10 junior, finished with a game-high 18 points, while 5-10 senior Allie DeGroff added 11 points. Senior guard Kaia McIntyre added seven rebounds, six points and four steals.
Despite that, the Trojans grabbed a 30-29 lead with 3:51 remaining when Brynn Wortmann found Makenna Noecker for a 3-pointer, but DeGroff answered down low 11 seconds later for what turned out to be the final lead change of the game. Lily Bojanski found Baker for two on the next possession for a 33-30 lead.
The Trojans missed a one-and-one chance moments later, and the Knights were able to work the clock until a Bojanski lay-up for a five-point lead with 1:16 to go. Bergan then missed a one-and-one, but Cedar Catholic had another empty possession that led to Bergan hitting 5 of 6 free throws in a span of 20 seconds that sealed both teams' fate.
Early on, Cedar Catholic struggled with three missed shots and three turnovers before turning to its transition game to take the lead. After a Hochstein rebound on the defensive end, Noecker broke free for a driving lay-up to tie it up. On the next possession, Aiden Wortmann found Brynn Wortmann for a 3 in front of the Bergan bench. The Knights then committed a turnover in front of the Cedar Catholic bench, forcing a timeout with 4:20 left in the first quarter.
Cedar Catholic then had to play catch-up in the second quarter after Bergan hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions for a 16-13 lead with 3:07 left in the second quarter. Bojanski hit a corner 3 off an inbounds play, and then McIntyre found Baker at the top of the key for a long-range shot. Those came after Brynn Wortmann found Noecker for a 3 near the baseline off an inbounds play that had given the Trojans a 13-10 lead.
Cedar Catholic caught up, and then took a midpoint lead when it scored eight points over the final 2:46 for a 21-16 lead.
As she did in the team's first-round game, Brooklyn Kuehn provided a spark off the bench. She hit two free throws to begin the run, and after a Noecker steal from her knees, Kuehn rumbled down the court, hit a lay-up, drew the foul and added the ensuing free throw for a conventional 3-point play and an 18-16 lead.
Brynn Wortmann hit the first of two free throws with 1:09 left, and with time running down late in the half, she broke away from the defense for a lay-up with 10 seconds left.
Abby Hochstein extended the run with a conventional 3-point play off an Aiden Wortmann assist 16 seconds into the second half for a 24-16 advantage.
McIntyre ended the run with a baseline drive for a lay-up at the 5:20 mark, and she added another 40 seconds later. She missed the 3-point play opportunity, but the Knights forced a 10-second violation on the next possession. McIntyre found Baker wide open for a corner 3-pointer, and just before the end of the third quarter, Bojanski found DeGroff down low off an inbounds play for the tie game heading into the fourth.
HCC 8 13 4 9 — 34
Bergan 6 10 9 15 — 40
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (11-14): Makenna Noecker 5-13 0-2 12; Abby Hochstein 2-6 1-1 7; Aiden Wortmann 0-6 0-1 0; Megan Heimes 0-1 0-0 0; Brynn Wortmann 3-9 1-2 9; Brooklyn Kuehn 1-3 4-5 6. Totals: 11-37 6-11 34.
FREMONT BERGAN (16-9): Lily Bojanski 2-7 0-1 5; Kaia McIntyre 2-10 2-3 6; Allie DeGroff 4-6 5-6 11; Lauren Baker 8-14 0-0 18; Hannah Frost 0-1 0-0 0; Adisyn Mendlik 0-1 0-0 0; Aleesha Broussard 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 16-39 7-10 40