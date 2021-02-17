Belonging to clubs can be fun

Diane Becker, "Country Life"

Since COVID became a thing, I’ve been joining clubs right and left. There are benefits to joining a club. If you pick the right one, you’ll probably meet people who share your same interests and ideally, you’ll learn about something other than the current coronavirus numbers.

I joined a wine club early on in the pandemic. I’ve since found out a lot of people thought being in a wine club would be a great distraction while we’re hanging around home avoiding crowds. As part of this wine club, every month I receive a selection of wine delivered to our front door with a detailed description as to its origin, taste (ex. oak or black cherry) and food pairing.

I tried to read all the wine educational material I received, but it was a little much. I didn’t distinguish the “aggressive savory flavor” of the cabernet from the “dominant Bordeaux” varieties.

Still, I tasted wines I otherwise would not have, and I got them at a discount to boot. I did find I couldn’t keep up with all the wine that was being delivered to our house, so regretfully I had to leave the club. However, I learned I love basic red wine, and since joining the club, I found I am more confident ordering a sauvignon at a restaurant instead of staying with the more safe Riesling choice.

Thanks to my coffee bean club, this week we’ve enjoyed Guatemalan and Chilean coffee. So far, I’m able to keep up with the monthly shipments of coffee beans from all over the world. After they are ground and brewed, I can discuss these coffees in online forums, which I haven’t visited yet, as I’m still trying to discern the “chocolate and hint of blackberry” notes that I’m supposed to be tasting. It’s all really good coffee that, again, we wouldn’t be trying without belonging to a coffee club. We are certainly drinking more beverages this last year, including more exotic teas, although I’ve haven’t joined a tea club yet.

One of the most enjoyable clubs I’ve joined this past year is a book club. It’s free since the library supplies the members with the books for that month’s reading. I’d rather read a book than watch TV, so it’s intriguing to read a unique book that I wouldn’t have chosen on my own. I’ve been pleasantly surprised to read books with a wide variety of topics. Members of the book club then get together at the library or online to discuss the monthly book choice. This may be my favorite club I belong to, and if they paired a new coffee or wine selection each month, I could quit my other clubs and be set.

You can’t beat a good club. If you haven’t done so yet, you may want to join a club or two this month and learn something you didn’t know.

Tags

In other news

Belonging to clubs can be fun

Belonging to clubs can be fun

Since COVID became a thing, I’ve been joining clubs right and left. There are benefits to joining a club. If you pick the right one, you’ll probably meet people who share your same interests and ideally, you’ll learn about something other than the current coronavirus numbers.

Need to make most of our days

Need to make most of our days

The perfect British butler serves his employer faithfully and with great dignity, putting aside all his own needs and desires as he fulfills those of his master. Mr. Stevens in “The Remains of the Day” by Kazuo Ishiguro is such a butler, and he has served in that capacity for 30 years. Now, …

Bankruptcies for Feb. 17, 2021

Bankruptcies for Feb. 17, 2021

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Area teams not among ‘C’ favorites

Area teams not among ‘C’ favorites

While the Class C team race looks to be a three-team battle, Northeast Nebraska is in position to have several athletes who could find a spot on the medal stand at this weeks’ State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

Lanham, Bennett looking to repeat in Omaha

Lanham, Bennett looking to repeat in Omaha

Eli Lanham and Hunter Bennett are each looking to repeat as a state champion at this year's Nebraska Class D State Wrestling Tournament at Omaha's CHI Health Center, which gets underway Wednesday evening.

Boys basketball teams prepare for the home stretch

Boys basketball teams prepare for the home stretch

A pair of East Husker teams — Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family — will head into the postseason as the No. 1-ranked Class C and D teams in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.

Reading is good for your health

Reading is good for your health

While winter weather and the beauty of snow invigorate some, others find the dark, cold days of winter to be lonely and isolating. The ongoing stress of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing required to keep people safe also have taken their toll on the well-being of many this wint…