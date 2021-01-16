Bellevue East applied aggressive full court man-to-man pressure and attacked the glass offensively all game long.
That combination was more than the Norfolk High girls could handle Saturday afternoon as the Chieftains defeated the Panthers 60-33.
“Their aggressiveness and physicality on defense just took us out of anything we wanted to do,” Norfolk coach Jared Oswald said. “That’s unfortunate because we tried to work on it in practice; it’s something that we know is a weakness. The teams that have beaten us have done that.”
Bellevue East never trailed, opening a 9-2 first quarter lead that turned into a 24-7 halftime advantage as the Chieftains’ defense limited Norfolk to just three first-half field goals and 17 percent field goal success.
Bellevue East coach Brittany Wilson said that her team’s style of play was representative of the team the Chieftains want to be.
“That’s who we would like to be; we spend a lot of time on defense in practice and take a lot of pride in how we defend,” Wilson said. “As we’re developing and getting better offensively, we can always rely on defending to keep ourselves in games.”
The Panthers fared better in the second half, making 4 of 7 shots in the third quarter and 4 of 11 in the fourth, but in the meantime Bellevue East improved its effectiveness against Norfolk’s 1-3-1 zone--scoring 19 and 17 points in the final two quarters to close out its 60-33 win.
The Chieftains aggressiveness was noticeable in key statistics as well as Bellevue East picked off 12 steals while forcing 19 Norfolk turnovers, but also dominated the glass 38-19, with 16 offensive rebounds to the Panthers’ three.
Offensively, all of Bellevue East’s points came from underclassmen, led by three of those players accounting for 47 of the Chieftains’ points.
Juniors Riley Jensen and Baylee Egan finished with 17 and 16 points, respectively, while sophomore Mya Skoff totaled 15 for Bellevue East, which improves to 7-4.
“With the 1-3-1 we work a lot to get the ball into an overload, and those three kids just happened to be in those spots today,” Wilson said. “They are our three leading scorers, but our freshman Amyracle Hardimon had a couple buckets and Mack Reimer had a few today also.”
Although none of the Panthers reached double figures in scoring, Agdaly Sanchez led Norfolk, now 5-6, in scoring with seven points.
Bellevue East 13 11 19 17 -- 60
Norfolk 2 5 15 11 -- 33
Bellevue East (7-4): Hattie Baird 0-3 0-0 0, Amyracle Hardimon 3-4 0-0 6, Riley Jensen 7-10 3-3 17, Mack Reimer 2-4 0-0 6, Mya Skoff 7-19 0-0 15, Baylee Egan 6-19 1-4 16, Catie Conover 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 25-63 4-7 60.
Norfolk (5-6): Amanda Sellin 1-1 0-0 3, Tessa Gall 0-7 0-0 0, Erin Schwanebeck 2-8 2-2 6, Chelsea Strom 1-2 2-4 4, Hailey Kleinschmit 2-7 0-0 4, Makenna Skiff 2-3 1-3 5, Lauren Hinrichs 1-1 0-0 3, Agdaly Sanchez 3-5 1-4 7, Camryn Skiff 0-3 1-2 1. Totals: 11-36 7-15 33.