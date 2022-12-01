Kristopher Brown ripped away a feel-good moment from Norfolk High and gave it to Bellevue East instead.
The 6-foot sophomore guard hit a long 3-pointer from the right wing just before the buzzer sounded to give the Chieftains a 49-48 victory in Thursday’s season opener.
Bellevue East hadn’t led since early in the second quarter, trailed by as many as eight points in the fourth and yet somehow still came away with a win in a game in which it shot 1-for-12 from the free throw line.
First-year Norfolk coach Ben Bohn said it was a disappointing way for the first game of the season to end, but he doesn’t want his players to over magnify it.
“One shot doesn’t determine the overall feeling from the game,” he said. “If he misses that shot, I’m not going to come (into the locker room) and say we’re the greatest team in the world. Obviously he made it, so we feel like we’re the worst team in the world. That’s not true.
“We played a really good ballgame. I think the guys played really hard. The ball bounced their way at the end. What are you going to do? We contested it. I think he shot a 28-footer, so that’s how you draw it up. That’s how they draw it up, too.”
A pair of Coleson Barritt free throws put the Panthers ahead 47-39 with 2:39 remaining. But Bellevue East chipped away and got within 47-46 when Ryan Lenear drove the lane with 27 seconds to go. Lenear finished with a game-high 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Tanner Eisenhauer made one of two free throws on the other end with 18.4 seconds remaining to put Norfolk up by two.
Both teams were out of timeouts, so play continued after Eisenhauer’s miss. The Chieftains worked the ball over to Brown for the long, contested trey that swished through a second before the buzzer sounded.
“I think we executed good,” Bohn said. “They’re a tough team. They’re well-coached. They had a good game plan and have a lot of good kids who played hard. Rebounds were tough to come by, but I felt we forced a lot of hard, contested shots, which was our game plan. That’s always going to be our game plan. I thought we played well down the stretch.”
Norfolk took a 24-18 halftime lead and held the Chieftains to five points in the second quarter despite starters Barritt and Eisenhauer going to the bench with over six minutes left after picking up their third fouls within seconds of each other.
Brayden Hendershot provided a big spark in that period, scoring all nine of his points including a four-point play.
“We’ve got a lot of good basketball players on this team,” Bohn said. “We’re not five guys. There are a lot of guys who didn’t get in tonight who are good basketball players. So we’re a well-rounded team that can go two or three deep on the bench and still execute and get good minutes.”
Jack Borgmann led the Panthers with 13 points. Chase Swanson added nine.
Norfolk plays at Papillion-La Vista on Saturday to conclude play in the early-season tournament. The Monarchs fell to Lincoln High 47-36.
THE NORFOLK HIGH girls got a tough test to lead off their season.
Bellevue East showed why it was the preseason No. 7-rated team in Class A by racing past the Panthers 75-33.
Mya Skoff led the Chieftains with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
But Norfolk coach Ben Ries hoped his team took more away from the game than what is indicated by the final score.
“I felt like we executed our game plan really well,” Ries said. “Credit to Bellevue East, they knocked down shots early on, so we knew we were going to have to pick our poison with them. We tried to take as much away from the paint from them as we could.
“I think we had some good individual performances, especially for the first time out of the gate and playing with only two returning letter winners.”
Bellevue East shot 29-for-61 (47.5%) from the game, but subtract a cold second quarter and the Chieftains were 22-for-43 (51.25). And they still outscored the Panthers 17-5 in the second.
Norfolk was within 21-14 a couple of minutes into that period before Bellevue East took off on a 19-2 run.
“We turned the ball over, and that led directly to points,” Ries said. “The live-ball turnovers that lead directly to layups, there’s no defense for that. So once they started getting that going, we started reeling a little bit, and that hurt us.
“We’ve got to clean that up. That’s definitely one of the points we talked about in the locker room, taking care of the basketball. I felt we executed pretty good in the half court if we took care of the basketball.”
Cameryn Skill topped Norfolk with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tasha Eisenhauer added eight points.
Norfolk faces Papillion-La Vista at Bellevue East on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Monarchs fell to No. 2 Lincoln High 60-25.
BOYS
Bellevue East 13 5 10 21 – 49
Norfolk 13 11 11 13 – 48
BELLEVUE EAST (1-0): Kristopher Brown 3-5 0-0 9, Treyshaun Tolbert 3-9 0-2 8, Ammi Williams 5-12 0-0 13, Ryan Lenear 7-13 0-2 14, Eli Robinson 2-3 1-4 5, Isaac Elmamoun 0-0 0-0 0, Jacobi Adams 0-5 0-2 0, James Ball 0-2 0-2 0, Kael Walker 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 1-12 49.
NORFOLK (0-1): Coleson Barritt 2-3 2-2 8, Chase Swanson 1-6 7-11 9, Tanner Eisenhauer 1-3 4-7 6, Jack Borgmann 5-8 1-2 13, Easton Sullivan 0-9 2-2 2, Brayden Hendershot 3-4 1-1 9, Braylon Owens 0-2 1-2 1, Drew Streich 0-0 0-0 0, Taiven Winsley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-35 18-27 48.
GIRLS
Bellevue East 21 17 16 21 – 75
Norfolk 11 5 10 7 – 33
BELLEVUE EAST (1-0): Kara Stricklin 1-7 1-2 4, RyLee McLucas 3-5 0-0 7, Loveyah Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Mackenzie Reimer 6-10 0-0 16, Mya Skoff 7-11 2-5 19, Mya Weber 1-3 0-0 3, Taleya Tolbert 1-2 0-0 2, Jayla Wilson 6-9 0-0 14, Bra’Ni Jackson 3-7 1-2 8, Zoey Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Layne Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Aleaya Strong 0-0 0-0 0, Mercedes Mace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 4-9 75.
NORFOLK (0-1): Emerson Waldow 0-2 0-0 0, Abigail Ruda 1-3 0-0 2, Cameryn Skiff 4-11 3-4 11, Tasha Eisenhauer 3-9 1-4 8, Skylar Indra 3-7 0-0 6, Brynn Headlee 2-4 1-2 5, Adalia McWilliams 0-0 1-4 1, Raina Andreasen 0-0 0-0 0, Caitlin Christian 0-2 0-0 0, Jaden Kiichler 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 13-38 6-16 33.