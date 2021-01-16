The Norfolk High boys are still learning, and a key lesson going forward will be learning how to finish out a win.
After working hard to forge a 32-29 halftime lead, the Panthers were unable to match Bellevue East’s second-half scoring pace and, as a result, lost to the Chieftains 61-50 Saturday night.
“That’s our lack of experience showing, our lack of varsity experience showing,” Norfolk coach Matt Shelsta said. “We’re going to go with these guys; they work extremely hard, but they’ve got to take seriously every single thing in practice that we say and do.”
“We’ve only had 11 games with the majority of our team having zero varsity minutes from last year,” he said. “This is their eleventh game, and they’re expecting one kid to score everything. I’m not trying to make excuses; that’s just the way it is.”
More scoring options is a noticeable area the Panthers are currently lacking. Once again, Kallan Herman scored big for Norfolk--finishing with 29 points, 21 in the first half. The senior earned his points, making 12 of 23 field goal attempts, including 4 of 7 3-point tries--with most being difficult shots against tough defense. But the other six players who played significant minutes for the Panthers contributed 18 total points--none in double-figures--making a combined 7 of 29 shot attempts.
“We’re trying hard, and we’re hopefully getting better, but we’ve got to have some guys step up and answer the bell,” Shelsta said. “Kallan is a good hard-working kid; we love what he’s doing. I’m trying to help him get to a spot where he can lead this team.”
With Herman scoring all 14 of Norfolk’s points in the second period and the Panthers being active in a zone defense, Norfolk turned a 23-18 deficit into a 32-29 halftime advantage, but the second half belonged to the Chieftains who turned up their own defensive pressure--holding Norfolk to just 7 points in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth.
“We just wanted to continue to make Herman work; we knew if we could wear him down and force him to take tough shots, and just stick with it, then we had a chance,” Bellevue East coach Chad Mustard said. “Tikoyo Barnett and Paul Schuyler are both really good competitive athletes; we knew that those were going to be the guys that were going to have to slow him down. Then we just needed to understand who we could help off of and make sure Ater Louis was up when his man was setting screens.”
Louis, a 6-foot 8 senior postplayer, displayed his role in the Chieftains’ defense--blocking 9 shots during the game, and influencing several others.
“He’s the school record-holder in shot blocking for game, season, and career,” Mustard said. “He just keeps adding to that.”
Although the senior scored just 2 points in the game, his blocked shots and 8 rebounds were game highs.
“We held Louis, to two points. He’s so big that we were kind of hoping we could get to the rim and create a kick-out or shot-fake in the lane and get him up in the air,” Shelsta said. “He’s got really good timing; we knew coming in that he’s a good shot-blocker.”
While Norfolk’s offense dwindled in the third period, Schuyler found his range from the corners--making three 3s as part of a 13-2 Bellevue East run to finish the quarter with the Chieftains up 48-39.
Similarly, following Herman’s last two field goals of the game--a pullup jumper in the lane and a shot from the corner, both early in the fourth quarter--the Panthers went scoreless during the next four minutes.
Meanwhile, East increased its lead to 59-43 before Norfolk scored again to end the 11-point run with under three minutes remaining in the game. The Panthers were unable to find additional scoring chances as the Chieftains’ locked up their 61-50 victory with solid defense.
Barnett led Bellevue East with 18 points, while Schuyler totaled 15 and William Foster 12.
Both teams finished the game with 20 field goals, although Norfolk’s total included four more 3s than East, the Chieftains’ 17 points in 22 chances from the free throw line were significant.
“They made them, and when they’re blocking shots but we’re not getting fouled, we have to rely on outside shots,” Shelsta said.
Although Norfolk slips to 3-8, Shelsta said the Panthers must continue to work hard.
“Everybody, at the end of the season, has a chance in the district tournament to go to the state tournament,” Shelsta said. “We’re trying to set ourselves up for that moment right there. We’re trying to get Kallan’s play and his actions to get the team going. He’s giving it his all; we just have to have some other guys rise to the challenge.”
“Every possession matters; it adds up. It’s not just the fourth quarter; it’s the first three quarters that lead up to that moment,” he said. “We’ve got to put together a whole game; consistency is the hardest thing to do in sports, but that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Bellevue East 23 6 19 13 -- 61
Norfolk 18 14 7 11 -- 50
Bellevue East (2-9): Ater Louis 1-3 0-1 2, Paul Schuyler 6-7 0-0 15, Tikoyo Barnett 4-11 10-12 18, Cade McCue 0-2 0-0 0, Ryan Lenear 0-1 0-0 0, Samuel Prokupek 3-7 1-3 7, Dige Dige 2-5 2-2 7, William Foster 4-6 4-4 12. Totals: 20-40 17-22 61.
Norfolk (3-8): Shaun King 1-3 0-1 2, Isaac Heimes 2-5 0-0 6, Kallan Herman 12-23 1-2 29, Colton Price 1-6 1-2 3, Reed Stoltz 1-6 0-0 2, Colby James 0-2 0-0 0, Daydon Taylor 1-5 0-0 2, Devon Bader 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 20-51 2-4 50.