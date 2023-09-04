The first two American Volleyball Coaches Association first-team All-Americans for Wayne State both played on last year’s 30-3 team.
And the Wildcats return 100% of their AVCA first-team All-Americans in the 41-year history of the honors for the upcoming campaign.
Taya Beller and Maggie Brahmer look to lead Wayne State once again for their junior seasons. The Wildcats enter the year with sky-high expectations with a majority of last year’s squad returning.
Here is what the duo had to say about the season’s expectations, getting to play in front of 90,000-plus fans for an exhibition and playing on the same team together.
TAYA BELLER
The 6-foot-2 middle hitter from Lindsay was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preseason player of the year. That comes after she collected a plethora of awards last year, including NSIC offensive player of the year and AVCA Central Region player of the year.
Q: After last season’s success, what are the expectations for the team this season?
A: “I think we have high expectations. We have a lot of returners along with a lot of new people coming in, but they’re all at a high level, and they’re all meshing really well with all of us, which is fun.”
Q: What are the strengths of the Wildcats this year?
A: “Our strength is all the freshmen coming in. We get to practice against players that we’re not used to every day. Last year, most of us came in together. So it’ll be fun to play with everyone new in practice every day and get used to everyone’s different styles of play.”
Q: A number of players on the roster come from Northeast Nebraska. What is it about this area that produces talent that can come together and compete for championships in the toughest volleyball conference in Division II?
A: “I think since we come from small towns, we’re all so close and we just mesh really well together. We’re like sisters, honestly.”
Q: What is it like to play alongside another first-team All-American in Maggie?
A: “It’s nice that I get to go against Maggie every day in practice. She makes me better, and if I didn’t have to go against her every single day, it would be way different.”
Q: What will it be like playing an exhibition match on Wednesday, Aug. 30, against the University of Nebraska at Kearney in front of 90,000-plus fans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln?
A: “It’s really exciting. I’m just happy I have my team to be there with me. We’ll all have the jitters together.”
Q: What has the sport of volleyball meant to you in your life?
A: “It means the family that you get when you step onto the court. They’re there for you on and off the court no matter what.”
MAGGIE BRAHMER
The 6-foot middle hitter from Pierce has been a first-team all-NSIC honoree in her first two seasons at Wayne State. She led the NSIC and was second in NCAA Division II with a .451 hitting percentage last season.
Q: After last season’s success, what are the expectations for the team this season?
A: “I think it’s definitely a different team. We had 12 on our team last year, and that was a small size. This year we have 17 girls, so we definitely have a lot more bodies. You can tell the competition in the gym has gotten even higher, which seems impossible. But it’s a super fun group, and I’m excited to see how the freshmen and transfers can do this season.”
Q: A number of players on the roster come from Northeast Nebraska. What is it about this area that produces talent that can come together and compete for championships in the toughest volleyball conference in Division II?
A: “I think the state of Nebraska is just an amazing state, and talent that comes out of the state is amazing, especially out of our little corner. I might be biased, but Nebraska is definitely a great state for this game, and that goes down to the work ethic we have in this state. Nebraska is such a blue-collar, hard-working state, and I think our girls are the same way. I think our coaches are the same way, too.”
Q: What is it like to play alongside another first-team All-American in Taya?
A: “Taya is basically like a sister to me. We came in at the same time, and we both followed our sisters here. I’m sure Taya would say the same, but we couldn’t have done it without our setter and libero, everybody on the team. We had such a great support system last year, not just the fans, but the girls on the bench. We got the honor, but our teammates, coaches and fans are the ones to thank.”
Q: What will it be like playing an exhibition match on Wednesday, Aug. 30, against the University of Nebraska at Kearney in front of 90,000-plus fans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln?
A: “It’s pretty nerve-wracking. I don’t like to say ‘nerves.’ I like to say ‘excitement.’ We need to remember it is for fun, and it is for the state of Nebraska. It’s to celebrate how big this sport has become and how big it will be. It just means a lot for little girls to make a T-shirt and come and watch us and know our names and see us on a social media platform. It’s bigger than volleyball at this point.”
Q: What has the sport of volleyball meant to you in your life?
A: “It’s definitely an out to any stress. It has brought me my best friends, and it has also shown me how much I love this sport and how much I want to continue to share that passion with my students someday. I’m a physical education major, so hopefully I can share my passion with them and coach a little volleyball team here and there.”