EWING — After serving the community’s educational needs for nearly 140 years, the final bell for the Ewing Public School district will officially ring May 19.
Ewing will combine with neighbors, Clearwater and Orchard, to form the Summerland school district after passage of a $34 million dollar consolidation bond issue in November 2019.
Ask Ewing residents what the school means to this Holt County village and you’ll hear several responses. Most focus on community pride and sense of family created at the facility.
Principal Greg Appleby said the school has meant everything to Ewing residents.
“I have worked in other schools in other communities but never been in a community with as much pride for their school as what Ewing has. They support every aspect of the school, including academics, athletics, fine arts and activities. They are very proud of everything that goes with their school. As the cheer goes … ‘We are Ewing,’ ” he said.
Ewing’s first classes began in 1880, at the home of Mrs. C.E. Mills, located about a mile east of town. Mills served as teacher.
In 1881, as enrollment increased, and with the promise of Ewing becoming a booming railroad town, an 18-foot-by-20-foot log cabin was constructed to house students.
The first official schoolhouse was built on the eastern edge of town in 1886. In 1893, the first graduates earned diplomas.
A three-story school was constructed in 1917. According to the Ewing sesquicentennial history book, the structure “was one of the finest and most-modern buildings of its kind in this part of the state,” since it featured steam heat and cold and hot water access on each floor.
New curriculum, including home economics, normal training and manual training, was introduced at this time.
A fire ravaged the building Dec. 22, 1932. When school resumed in January 1933, students attended classes at various spots around town.
By fall 1933, the structure had been rebuilt, with two stories available for use.
Doris Ann Spahn Bollwitt, who graduated with 23 classmates in 1955, said the building housed elementary and high school students.
“We lived happily together,” she said.
Most elementary grades featured combination classrooms, and traditional junior high classes were part of the elementary school.
High school students “did not have much choice” when it came to curriculum, according to Bollwitt.
“We learned the basics. I don’t remember any choices except band and music,” she said.
By the 1960s, elementary classrooms were crowded, so modular buildings were situated on school property. In 1970 and 1971, a separate facility, including a gymnasium, shop, music room and cafeteria, was constructed northeast of the school.
Bollwitt’s daughter, Carm Thramer, began high school in Ewing after attending country school. She said basic course requirements have been tweaked through the years, and there’s been an increase in technology-based courses.
When she graduated in 1980, 32 students were part of Thramer’s class.
In 1992, a new high school building was erected, connecting with the existing gym. At that time, the 1933 building was remodeled for kindergarten through sixth grades.
Thramer’s youngest daughter, Tiana, will be one of the 17 final graduates.
Tiana said the school brings townspeople together, always has and, with the new district, hopefully always will.
“Even if someone doesn’t have kids in school, school and activities bring them here. We band together and support everyone,” she said.
Tiana said it is difficult to select a single memory of her time at Ewing, as there are a lot of “lasts.”
Last year, she earned the seventh-place medal in the Class D triple jump at the NSAA State Track and Field Championships, the last Ewing state medalist in a state competition.
“It’s quite amazing,” she said. “I never thought I’d be the last one.”
Bollwitt said the school has always had an impact on the town.
“It’s entertainment. Everybody went to plays and activities. It’s a social thing,” she said.
Carm Thramer said she and her husband, Greg, have been blessed to have all four of their children graduate from Ewing Public Schools.
“For a lot of people, school was our identity, who we were.”
She acknowledged that for some residents, it is difficult to see the school close.
Summerland’s new site, located at the intersection of 513 Avenue and Summerland Road, is set to open in fall 2021.
Change brings strength, though.
Appleby said he has been a part of the Ewing district for 27 years and the school has evolved in many ways.
“We have gotten stronger through the years and have always had great kids in the school. We look forward to continuing that strength and growth as we become Summerland Public School,” he said.
Tiana Thramer knows this for sure.
“I’m glad I’m from Ewing. I love our community. Everyone around here makes you feel like family,” she said.