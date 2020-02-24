Belief of family members strengthens personal beliefs

Lent is a solemn religious observance in the Christian liturgical calendar that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later on Holy Saturday, the day before Easter Sunday. This is a season of reflection and preparation before the celebrations of Easter. By observing the 40 days of Lent, Christians replicate Jesus’s sacrifice and withdrawal into the desert for 40 days. Lent is marked by fasting, both from food and festivities.
I personally do partake in Lent. I have grown up in a Christian home since birth, and am active in my Catholic faith. Since birth, attending church on Sunday mornings is routine, and still is today. My grandparents are very strong in their faith and growing up I spent a lot of time with them. I think that their religious values have rubbed off onto me and so now I hold true to them.
I think that if you are active in your faith that it is important to participate in Lent. Jesus went 40 days fasting for us in the desert, this is the least we can do to give back to him. Personally, during the season of Lent I feel like a better person because there is a deeper meaning to these 40 days.
During Lent we are asked to fast and abstain from eating meat on Ash Wednesday, Good Friday, and each Friday during the Lent season. Often times we hear of people who give up something during the season or do an act of kindness each day. Each year I try to give up something different or do an act of kindness. In past years I have given up drinking pop, and that’s probably what I’ll do again this year. Knowing from experience, it’s often harder than we think it is. We have to always be conscious as to not have what we gave up or remember to do our act of kindness.
It’s important that whatever you do for Lent, you try your best to stick with it all the way through. Jesus died for us, these 40 days are the least we can do for him. Not everybody has the same opinion, and that’s okay, but to me if you are active in your faith, try to participate in the season of Lent.