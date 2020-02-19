Being trapped not much fun

Tags
In other news
Northeast Nebraska has always been well-represented on the Class C and Class D medal stands at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships over the years.
A year ago, the question was whether Valentine would have enough depth for a third straight Class C state wrestling championship.
PETERSBURG — Jim Leifeld isn’t comfortable receiving awards and accolades. In fact, he’s spent most of his life trying to “slide in under the radar,” even though he’s been involved in a plethora of community activities during the 50 years he’s operated a hardware store in this town of around…
RANDOLPH — About 10 miles of Highway 81 east and west of here could be improved soon.
The ongoing construction project of Union 73, Northeast Community College’s student center expansion, will include multiple improved campus amenities.
The One Book One Nebraska selection for 2020 is “All the Gallant Men” by Donald Stratton with Ken Gire.
The city of Norfolk will be well-represented at the state high school wrestling championships that run Thursday through Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Quarantines are interesting. It is common to read about them being set up now to prevent the spread of the coronavirus with literally millions of people being quarantined across the world.
Howells-Dodge used 3-point shots to complete a come-from-behind bid that secured a 65-50 win in the C2-5 subdistrict. The victory ended Lutheran High Northeast’s season and earned the Jaguars a spot in the final against top-seeded Clarkson/Leigh on Thursday night.