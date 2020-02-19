Being trapped not much fun

Diane Becker, "Country Life"
Quarantines are interesting. It is common to read about them being set up now to prevent the spread of the coronavirus with literally millions of people being quarantined across the world.
At first it was just a few people in Wunan, China, and now there are entire luxury cruise ships being quarantined for weeks at a time.
Millions of Chinese citizens who traveled to see relatives during the Chinese New Year at the end of January are now told they need to stay inside for two weeks when they return home to make sure they don’t come down with the virus.
An American interviewed about being one of the people quarantined on a cruise ship near Japan has said passengers were using social media groups to keep in contact with each other.
 
EVERY THREE days they’re allowed to step on the deck to get some fresh air, and the lucky ones with a balcony can stop outside whenever they’d like. He said the food was OK and the internet a bit spotty so that fighting boredom was their biggest challenge.
I try to imagine being forcibly stuck in your home or on a ship and suppose it must be somewhat like being trapped in a blizzard.
You can’t go anywhere, so you busy yourself with games or crafts or watching movies which I think the quarantined ship passengers are doing ­—but for weeks instead of days at a time.
When our kids had chicken pox, we had opposite quarantine in that friends brought their kids over so they could catch it. We were self-quarantined on some holidays when one or more of us had the flu.
There was one Christmas family get-together I was supposed to host at our house until Tom and Matt both came down with Influenza B just two days beforehand. Still, our “quarantines” have lasted three days at the most.
Luckily, we’ve never been forced to stay at home for weeks on end.
 
IF YOU think about it, quarantines have been around since Biblical times when they’d keep lepers separated from the general population. Many countries also would commonly require visitors arriving on ships to be separate from the population for a few days to make sure they weren’t bringing some sickness on shore.
Serious quarantines weren’t set until the 1800s when they discovered it was germs that caused disease. People had “Warning! Measles” signs on their doors if an infected person lived there.
Signs warning against smallpox and typhoid fever would be posted by the local health officials in the windows of people’s homes who were affected. Talk about feeling like a leper colony.
I haven’t been to China recently so am not planning on us having to have an extensive quarantine period in our home in the near future, but it’s interesting to read how people who are potentially infected with the coronavirus are arriving in Nebraska to be quarantined.

