Being present in the parade

If you’ve never be in, not just at, a parade, you’re missing out. One of the best things about living in Nebraska is its parades. It doesn’t matter if you attend one in Omaha or in Hoskins, the people, the entries and the spirit of celebration make them wonderful events. Sitting in a lawn chair watching the floats go by and seeing the kids pick up candy is lots of fun but it’s also really fun to actually participate in one or two a year.
I remember as an eight-year-old riding my patriotically decorated bicycle in the Madison Fourth of July parade. By the end of the 10 or so blocks items had fallen off my bike and I was hot and thirsty. Still, it was pretty cool to be part of the community celebration from the middle of the street rather than the sidelines.
An easy way to be in a parade is to agree to walk with a political candidate. Just pick out a favorite, give their campaign a call and show up at the designated town. It’s fun to give out stickers or candy or even just hold a sign and smile and wave. You don’t have to talk if you don’t want to because there isn’t must time to do so as the parade is always moving.
Parades are funny animals. They can creep along where you’re at a standstill with the parade watchers getting a better view of the float you might have put together that morning. There are other times when the people ahead of you are trotting right along and you have to walk quickly to catch up with number 202 when you’re 203.
You can enter your business, church or organization in a parade and just find a cool vehicle to drive in it. Have a few people walking alongside throwing candy and you’re set. If you have time to decorate a flatbed or trailer, that’s also fun. The kids and I have tucked a lot of tissue pieces into chicken wire for a float before. It isn’t like we’re going to the Rose Bowl Parade, though, so a hayrack with a few signs on both sides and people riding and walking alongside make a great entry.
Parade line ups can be daunting because you have to park somewhere off the parade route, then walk to find where your group is stationed at in the parade. Parades rarely loop back to the start so there’s usually a bit of a walk required to get back to your vehicle. We all need a little exercise, though. After walking in one parade, I estimated we’d walked about three miles from when we started until when we got back to our car. It didn’t seem like that far at all as you chat with your fellow parade walkers, wave at hundreds of parade goers and forget the blocks you cover.
There are lots of parades throughout Nebraska. Almost every town has at least one a year and there’s even holiday parades in December. Promote parades in Nebraska by being in one whenever you can.