ALBION — After a back-and-forth first half featuring three lead changes, both defenses pitched a shutout in the third quarter and a safety in the fourth quarter gave Boone Central a little bit of breathing room after holding a 17-14 lead at halftime.
With senior running back Parker Borer rushing for 189 yards on 29 carries, that gave Boone Central enough offense to defeat Douglas County West 19-14 on Friday.
A sack from senior linebacker Caden Stokes sealed the game for Boone Central (4-0) in the final minute of the game on fourth and 8 to seal the game.
Borer got the Cardinals on the board with a 29-yard touchdown run with 5:34 remaining in the first quarter.
After a fumble for a turnover on the first drive and a punt on the second drive, Douglas County West was able to develop a 73-yard drive that ended in a 19-yard touchdown pass, and the extra point tied the game at 7-7, with 7:25 remaining in the second quarter.
"(Douglas County West) ran a lot of empty sets, so they motioned away, and they got two a solo side," defensive coordinator Eric Albers said. "We just didn't quite adjust our corner. He kind of let them play inside and gave them an inside leverage. They made some good adjustments on us (after) the first couple (of) series."
Boone Central got the lead back on its following offensive possession on a 25-yard field goal from Fogleman with 3:07 remaining in the second quarter.
"It is always nice to play with the lead, especially defensively," Albers said. "We moved the ball at times. (Douglas County West) is 3-0 for a reason. They are a good team. They’ve got enough athletes to make it really tough on you."
But the lead was switched on the following play as Douglas County West (3-1) returned the kickoff for 98 yards to hold its first and only lead of the game. With the extra point, the visitors led 14-10 with 2:49 remaining in the second quarter.
"Any time (Ryker Rohlers) gets the ball, you get a little uneasy on what could happen," Albers said. "He made a good play and took it a long ways for a touchdown."
It was the only offensive touchdown the Falcons scored in the game.
"We made adjustments, and I don't think they adjusted back," Albers said. "I told our guys at halftime, you are not going to shut every team out every game all season long. It was a wake-up call for us."
The Cardinals put together a 59-yard drive that was capped with an 8-yard touchdown run from senior Hank Hudson with 1:03 remaining in the second quarter to regain the lead before halftime at 17-14.
Albers said losing the lead and gaining it back was a good moment of adversity.
"We told our kids there is going to be some adverse moments throughout this game," Albers said. "I thought that we handled it pretty well, especially coming out at halftime. Just adversity, or kids need to see some of that sometimes to really show them that you can't just cruise through a season. Hopefully that helps us, and we will be better prepared next week."
In the fourth quarter with 4:49 remaining, Fogleman threw an interception on a deep pass attempt on third and 21. The interception occurred at the 3-yard line, which pinned Douglas County West deep near its goal line.
The Cardinals' defense stepped up to the take on the field position and sent a heavy blitz on third and 9 and forced Douglas County West quarterback Jonas Meairs-Richman to get rid of the ball. The refs ruled that there was no receiver in the area and called intentional grounding. With intentional grounding occurring in the end zone, it resulted in a safety.
"(The interception) definitely helped us in field position," Albers said. "Luckily, we got a safety on that play. I think you never want to throw an interception, but at that opportune time, it was like a punt. It helped us field position-wise.
"Getting the safety helps ease all wounds on (the interception). That safety is the big thing that got us with that pick. You never want to throw a pick, but our defense stepped up and played well in the second half."
Both defenses played exceptionally well in the second half as just two points were scored.
"Both of us are good defenses," Albers said. "DC West, they have given up 14 points all year (entering the game). They are really stingy, and they fly to the ball just like we do. Our goal and message all year is to never get beat deep. Make them earn every possession, every touchdown. That one possession they did with (Wohlers) catching the slant, but otherwise, I think both defenses played really well."
The defense certainly played a pivotal role for the Cardinals once again to advance to 4-0.
"We take pride in our defense," Albers said. "We always say red swarm after we have a break. We pride ourselves on not getting beat and making them earn every touchdown that they get."
Boone Central had multiple pivotal penalties in the game that hurt on a few big offensive plays. A long run inside Douglas County West's 5-yard line was called back after a block in the back call, and in the fourth quarter in the final minute of the game from the Falcons’ 37-yard line, Fogleman connected with wide receiver Brant Benes for a touchdown, but Benes was called for offensive pass interference.
The Cardinals next host West Point-Beemer on Friday.
Douglas County West 0 14 0 0 — 14
Boone Central 7 10 0 2 — 19
FIRST QUARTER
BC: Parker Borer 29 run (Fogleman kick), 5:34
SECOND QUARTER
DCW: Ryker Wohlers pass from Jonas Meairs-Richman (Colton Willmott kick), 7:25
BC: Fogleman 25 field goal, 3:07
DCW: Wohlers 98 kickoff return, 2:49
BC: Hank Hudson 8 run (Fogleman kick), 1:03
FOURTH QUARTER
BC: Safety, 3:23