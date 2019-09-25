Sometimes life is hard and you just need someone to talk to.
Behavioral Health Specialists realizes that, so it has a hotline that’s free for anyone, anytime.
“There’s 24/7 access to therapists … typically between 140 to 155 in a given year will call into the care line needing services,” said Jay Fleecs, executive director.
People call with a variety of concerns and issues, and every call changes a life.
“You have a wide range of (topics) from suicide to just maybe some need (Behavioral Health) to help find resources for them to make their lives better,” he said.
Behavioral Health has been providing comprehensive mental health services in Northeast Nebraska for more than 25 years. With a main office in Norfolk, it operates two short-term residential treatment programs: Seekers of Serenity in Columbus and Sunrise Place in Norfolk. Its programs encompass foster homes, respite care homes, family support services and community support services that extend throughout Northeast Nebraska.
“We’re the only agency in Northeast Nebraska that has that turnkey approach,” Fleecs said. The organization includes 15 therapists, with two full-time employees assisting in the care line.
United Way will contribute $13,000 with funds raised in its 2020 campaign, which will support the care line.
It costs almost $100,000 a year to run the life-saving line, which is funded by United Way, Region 4 Behavioral Health System and Behavioral Health Services, Fleecs said.
“(United Way) is integral because it allows us to continue the care line. It allows us to reach Northeast Nebraska,” he said. “If anyone’s in need, United Way allows us to provide a service to get the needs met immediately.”
Fleecs said he is grateful for the partnership with the United Way because it allows Behavioral Health to provide proactive mental health and substance abuse services. The organization’s programs have a waiting list, and he said they are always looking for ways to expand to meet those needs.
“Without United Way, I think not only Behavioral Health, but other nonprofit agencies would struggle,” he said.