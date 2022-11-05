WYNOT — After losing a high-scoring battle to Wynot in their season finale, the Bloomfield Bees returned to their classic smash-mouth style of play to avenge their only loss.
The Bees racked up most of their 233 yards of rushing in the second half, grinding the clock with their running attack while swarming Wynot’s passing game to come away with a 34-22 win over the Blue Devils in the Class D-2 quarterfinals Friday at Foxhoven Field.
The rematch between the two Lewis & Clark Conference foes, won by Wynot (44-30), had the makings of a track meet at the start of the game.
On the first play from scrimmage, Wiley Ziegler ran around the right side and raced 52 yards for a touchdown, giving the visitors a quick 6-0 lead.
Wynot countered with a 13-play, 65-yard drive, with Carson Wieseler catching a 2-yard pass from Dylan Heine in the front corner of the end zone. Carson Wieseler caught a pass from Colin Wieseler on the two-point conversion to give the Blue Devils their only lead of the night, 8-6, with 6:37 to go in the first period.
The defenses dominated the remainder of the first half, with Bloomfield taking the lead for good with 4 minutes to go in the second on a 59-yard pass from Braeden Guenther to Layne Warrior to give the Bees a 12-8 halftime advantage.
“We had that big run on the first play of the game, and they buckled down a little bit after that,” Bloomfield coach Matt Kuchar said. “We got open, and Layne got that touchdown pass in the first half. He didn’t get many touches, but really helped us out when he did.”
Bloomfield’s defense shut down Wynot’s high-octane passing attack after that first drive, forcing an interception and limiting the Blue Devils to a pair of first-half first downs after that opening march.
“They really kept us off beat with the different blitzes and different looks they threw at us, and we couldn’t get settled in the pocket there,” Wynot coach Steve Heimes said. “We couldn’t run the ball very well and that made a big difference when they made us one-dimensional.”
In the second half, Bloomfield (10-1) went old-school, turning to the classic ground attack that has been the calling card of their run of 35 consecutive playoff trips.
Early in the fourth quarter, Bloomfield capped an 11-play 53-yard drive with an eight-yard run by Ziegler, who faked right and cut back to the left to make it a 20-8 game with 9:21 to go.
Wynot quickly moved up the field on their ensuing drive, cutting the margin to 20-14 with a two-yard run by Heine with 7:05 left. Bloomfield countered with another clock-eating drive, going nine plays and 56 yards and finishing with a 30-yard run by Ziegler with 2:23 to go to make it 26-14.
“We wanted to play power football and bring the house to where we wanted to go,” Kuchar said. “They were really intense defensively, bringing a lot of guys in, so it kind of sealed it when Wiley had his big run.”
Brock Jeannoutot picked off a Heine pass and returned it to the Wynot 15 to set up Ziegler’s fourth scoring run of the night, as he scampered the final 15 yards on the next play to seal the Bees’ trip to the semifinals.
Wynot put up one final score as Heine found Colin Wieseler from 12 yards out with :22 left and recovered an onside kick, but a late sack by the Bloomfield defense allowed the clock to run out and end the Blue Devils’ 8-2 season.
“We ran a lot more short passes and got a few good runs in there but nothing consistent,” Heimes said. “We also had some dropped balls that made a difference. They played us a lot tougher defensively than they did last time so I’ve got to give them credit for doing that.”
Ziegler led the Bloomfield offense with 199 yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns. Guenther was 3-of-1 passing for 65 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Warrior’s only touch of the night proved to be a big one with the 59-yard touchdown pass.
Heine was 32-of-58 for 335 yards and two touchdowns and also added a rushing touchdown. Bloomfield’s defense shut down the Wynot ground attack, limiting the Blue Devils to just 13 yards on 19 tries.
The Bees will travel to undefeated Hitchcock County for the semifinals next week, and Kuchar said they’re looking forward to the chance to advance to the state finals at Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium.
“We just need to keep doing our stuff, playing physical football,” he said. “We will look at the tape to see what we’ll need to improve on.”
Bloomfield 34, Wynot 22
Wynot 8 0 0 14 — 22
Bloomfield 6 6 0 22 — 34
Scoring Summary
BLOOMFIELD — Wiley Ziegler 52 run (PAT failed)
WYNOT — Carson Wieseler 2 pass from Dylan Heine (Colin Wieseler pass from Ca. Wieseler)
BLOOMFIELD — Layne Warrior 59 pass from Braeden Guenther (PAT failed)
BLOOMFIELD — Ziegler 8 run (Mason Mackeprang pass from Brock Jeannoutot)
WYNOT — Heine 2 run (PAT failed)
BLOOMFIELD — Ziegler 30 run (PAT failed)
BLOOMFIELD — Ziegler 15 run (Ian Kuchar pass from Guenther)
WYNOT — Co. Wieseler 12 pass from Heine (Heine rin)
Wynot Bloomfield
FIrst Downs 18 13
Rushing-Yards 19-13 41-233
Passing Yards 335 65
Comp.-Att.-Int. 32-58-2 3-10-1
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 2-15 4-45
Punts-Avg. 3-29.3 3-34.3
Time of Possession 21:39 26:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Wynot: Heine 11-(-12), Sudbeck 1-1, Co. Wieseler 3-12, Foxhoven 4-12. Bloomfield: Ziegler 25-199, Doerr 5-17, Jeannoutot 6-13, Guenther 5-4.
PASSING — Wynot: Heine 32-58-2, 335. Bloomfield: Guenther 3-10-1, 65.
RECEIVING — Wynot: Sudbeck 2-33, Ca. Wieseler 17-13, Foxhoven 5-61, Schroeder 7-73, Co. Wieseler 1-10. Bloomfield: Warrior 2-63, Jeannoutot 1-2.