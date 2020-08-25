BEEMER — Herb and Karina Hasenkamp make their home in the bluffs south of Beemer.
Their three sons — Kaleb, Landon and Nolan — are the sixth generation to walk the land that Herb’s great-great-grandfather, David Hasenkamp, and his wife, Marie, homesteaded in the early 1860s.
Traces of the early Hasenkamp dugout can be seen in a shady grove. The overlook of the nearby Elkhorn River remains the same. And like today’s great-great-grandson, his ancestor David farmed in a way that today would be labeled as organic.
Herb and his father, Ken, have farmed organically for more than 25 years, planting organic seeds, utilizing natural fertilizers and employing tillage practices that deem the use of modern-day chemicals unnecessary and keep the topsail loose to discourage the establishment of weeds.
Herb, the youngest in a family of four, knew he wanted to join his parents on the family farm when he graduated with a degree in agronomy from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1997.
As Herb learned about the benefits of organic farming from early college classes, he knew it would be a path to follow when he returned home.
“I was into organic when organic wasn’t cool,” he said.
Ken had been renting the farm ground of the Lois Wagner family, land that had never been broadcast with herbicides or commercial fertilizer, and Ken continued to follow suit.
Because the Hasenkamps were farming the Wagner ground organically anyway, Herb and Ken took the next steps to becoming certified. That involved a mountain of paperwork, meticulous record-keeping, an in-person inspection of farming practices and a 36-month transition period.
Over the years, the number of acres under organic cultivation has grown from 160 to 600. Today, 100% of the land Herb and Ken plant is farmed organically.
Organic farming methods differ from conventional farming in all areas: initial tillage, choice of seeds, planting, weed control, harvest, storage and marketing. For example, instead of conventional insecticides, Safer Soap insecticides can be used for aphid control; and liquid fish emulsion is used as a starter during planting time.
It looks like conventional planting because it’s applied through tanks on the planter, Karina said, although different products are used.
“But you can tell by the smell when it’s fish emulsion,” she said.
To keep weeds under control without the use of chemicals, the Hasenkamps utilize a rotary hoe or tine weeder, which Herb described as a “glorified harrow.” A propane flamer or weed burner controls weeds in difficult-to-reach areas as a last resort. Some organic farmers use weed zappers that electrify the weeds.
Typically, they make eight passes over corn and soybean fields each season: initial tillage, planting, several times with the rotary hoe and tine weeder, twice with the cultivator, and then the combine. Local crews walk the soybean fields once or twice each season.
When it’s time for harvest, organic farmers need to show that their combines are clean: used only for organic crops or have been washed out after using them on conventionally raised corn or soybeans. This is especially important if the crops are of food grade for human consumption, and not feed grade, fed to animals.
Organic grain farmers need adequate storage on their farms at harvest time or have to travel farther to market than if they raised conventional corn and soybeans. The Hasenkamps take their corn to Kansas, where it’s sold to organic chicken growers, and have taken their soybeans as far as Iowa or Minnesota.
They also raise organic alfalfa but market only a small amount as organic. They primarily raise alfalfa to work it into the crop rotation.
Alfalfa, oats, other cereals, rye, clovers and vetches put nutrients back into the ground between plantings of corn or soybeans.
For the extra effort organic farming requires, they are paid typically twice the price of conventionally grown crops. But there are other reasons for taking the organic route, according to Herb.
“It’s healthier for the soil, and for folks on the farm,” he said. “And it’s a good way for small farms to survive.”
For extra survival insurance in today’s agricultural climate, Herb has always held an off-the-farm job. He is employed by DenBesten Seed Co. based out of Platte, South Dakota, which offers both organic and conventional seeds. Karina operates Karina’s Kreations out of the Hasenkamp home, specializing in interior decorating and painting, plus window treatments.
It’s that extra amount of work and willingness to take on a risky new endeavor that matches the homesteading quality of Herb and Karina’s ancestors who blazed new trails on the river bluffs of Beemer.