Becoming a mom changes your perspective

This column has always centered on the outdoors, but as some of you may know, a recent life change has kept me holed up in my house these last few weeks. The event in question was the birth of my son back in December.
We went from planning our next fishing trip and learning new hunting techniques to changing diapers and waking up for middle of the night feedings. Last week was my first back in the office since he was born, and it has taken a bit to adjust. As many moms know, that first daycare drop-off is a difficult moment.
Our lives have been forever changed by his presence and although our priorities have shifted we still plan to get out and enjoy nature as often as we can. If I’ve learned anything so far, its that motherhood is hard. It is a balancing act, trying to juggle work and social obligations, as well as keeping up the home and taking care of your little one’s needs. All the worries and unknowns you face on a daily basis can cause so much stress, especially for first-times moms like myself. Getting outside for some relaxation can be very beneficial, and is something I haven’t gotten to experience as much as I’d like.
My husband and I are already discussing how he’ll factor into our active lifestyle. We would like to immerse him in the culture and traditions that we cherish and hope that he grows to love the outdoors as much as we do.
We’ve researched accommodations from strollers to baby carriers, so we are able to have him with us as much as possible. This time of year tends to be slow for outdoor enthusiasts. With few open hunting seasons and cold weather, we aren’t usually very active. Once spring arrives and graces us with higher temperatures, we will begin testing the waters and taking him out more often.
Soon we’ll be searching the fields for shed deer antlers and getting the boat ready for spring fishing. In the mean time, we get to relax and enjoy this time with him while watching plenty of hunting shows and getting some much needed fresh air every chance we get.
As I’ve always said, one of the best things about the outdoor life is sharing it with those we love and passing our passion and knowledge on to the next generation. It will be such a pleasure to share those moments with my little man as he grows up.