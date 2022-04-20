It isn’t uncommon for one or more members of our family to be calmly sitting in the living room while wearing a wet piece of paper pasted onto their faces.
There are holes cut where the eyes, mouth and nose are so we don’t have to worry if said members can see and breathe. After 30 minutes of patiently waiting, these family members will slowly remove the paper and throw it away. Their faces are then washed and deemed fit to face another day.
Admittedly, I have applied a few said facial masks on my face right along with these family members. I’ve had thick white paste plastered on my face that was left to dry to a concrete-like substance. It nearly had to be chipped off at the end of the recommended waiting period.
I’ve also worn black charcoal masks that smelled a little weird and a mask that was advertised as a gold sheet placed on my face to infuse gold flakes into my pores. For a couple dollars these masks have provided entertaining home spa treatments but mostly occasions to giggle at each other wearing paper on their face.
This beauty regimen of periodically putting some sort of goop on your face seems odd but is historically a common practice.
Cleopatra was supposed to have worn clay masks to keep her skin healthy. In ancient Rome, masks were made from honey to goose grease which had to make even the Romans break out in an occasional rash. Anthropologists in ancient India have found evidence of facial masks made from coconut and aloe vera which actually sounds kind of nice.
Although you couldn’t buy “facial masks” in the 80’s, I once whipped an egg white and spread it on my face. It dried to a tight film not unlike what I would get from a commercial mask and for a lot less money. I’ve also slathered mashed avocado on my face along with other foods that should have been eaten rather than worn.
Dermatologists are ho-hum about these masks saying they might temporarily dry out or moisturize a face according to what the ingredients in the mask were. The tricky thing is not to be allergic to avocados or charcoal, causing your face to become inflamed.
A goat milk mask once gave me an allergic reaction. I know now to avoid what seems like such a healthy beauty substance.
I still am willing to do bonding mask night with family members and like to think I’m going to have glowing (not swelling) skin when we’re done.