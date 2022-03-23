Nick Beau, who served as an assistant coach last year for the Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer team, takes over as head coach this season.
Javier Hernandez and Taite Marksmeier, a Norfolk Catholic graduate who played college soccer at Mount Marty, will be helping Beau as assistant coaches.
Beau welcomes an 18-player roster, which will be beneficial as the Knights are looking to improve on a 2-6 record, which included two games lost in extra time — with fatigue a possible contributor as the team had just 12 players, including several freshmen.
“Last year we only had 12 guys, so it was tough to keep guys fresh with only one substitute; this year we have 18 out, so I’m excited about that,” Beau said. “Plus, we had no seniors and several of these players were freshmen last year, so they’ve got a year of experience under their belts.”
Based on the strengths and weaknesses of his squad, along with the input of two new assistants, Beau said the team’s strategy offensively and defensively would be a combination of last year’s approach and “also switch some things up.”
“We’re still looking at formations and things like that,” Beau said. “With more guys, we’re still gauging what their skill levels are and where they’re going to fit best.”
Seniors Keaton Ranslem and Micah Baumgartel, junior Nolan Thramer and sophomores Emerson Meyer, Braden Fedder and Nolan Fennessy were key contributors from last season and are staking a claim to potential spots in the starting lineup along with Tyler Gaspers, Sam Speidel and Javier Hernandez.
Meyer and Fedder were leading scorers from last year’s team who are back, while newcomer Max Hammond is a freshman who “shows a lot of promise,” according to Beau, and was the kicker for Norfolk Catholic’s football team.
“We have good team chemistry, the boys all work hard and we have some good athletes on the team,” Beau said. “A fair amount have very limited soccer experience or have never played before, so we’re working hard on fundamentals — like passing, dribbling, footwork — and conditioning.”
The Knights will approach every game expecting to win, Beau said, and “expect to be competitive in all of our games.”
“Our emphasis is going to be teamwork,” he said. “The goal is to play for each other.”
Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer roster
Seniors: Isaac Wilcox, Tyler Gaspers, Keaton Ranslem and Micah Baumgartel.
Juniors: Nolan Thramer, Hunter Evans and Khoa Tran.
Sophomores: Emerson Meyer, Sam Speidel, Javier Hernandez, Leonardo Hernandez, Mason Mass, Baden Fedder and Nolan Fennessy.
Freshmen: Max Hammond, Jayce Marksmeier, Yair Santiago and Hayden Kelley.