HARTINGTON — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge used a stingy defense and more than enough offense to turn back Hartington-Newcastle 54-21 in a game played at the Hartington Community Complex here Friday evening.
"I really thought we were coming around as a team," Hartington-Newcastle coach Corey Uldrich said. "Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is really good."
The Bears remained undefeated on the season, and Uldrich was referring to the fact the Wildcats had won two in a row after dropping four straight to open the season against some of the best teams in Northeast Nebraska.
"They (H-N) really have gotten better," LCC coach Alan Gottula said. "That Heimes (Lane) is really good, and they have some great kids — we just got on them early, and that was it. We told our kids to keep Hartington-Newcastle out of the game, and we did that."
Keeping the Wildcats "out of the game" translated into a 22-0 lead in the opening quarter and eight minutes before the Wildcats responded late in the second frame with a Kale Korth blast from the 2 and a Riley Sudbeck run to make it 22-8.
"I really felt pretty good about where we were at that stage of the game," Uldrich said. "We were moving the ball, and I thought we could come back in the second half."
Hartington-Newcastle made it 22-8 with just 18 seconds left before the intermission, but the Bears weren't done.
It took Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 18 seconds to return a kick and for Dylan Taylor to find Dan Puppe from 42 yards away to put the Bears up 30-8 after Taylor ran in the extra point with just three ticks left on the first-half clock.
"Dylan is definitely a dual-threat quarterback," Gottula said. "He's done a great job for us this season."
The LCC signal-caller, who finished with 130 yards passing and a score as well as running for a touchdown, said he likes his team and his teammates.
"We are just having fun and liking competing with each other," Taylor said. "We want to end up in Memorial Stadium."
"If that's not your ultimate goal to get to Lincoln," his coach said of his team’s aspirations to play in Lincoln, "you are not from Nebraska and to get to the final game is everyone's goal in the state — we are no different."
Taylor opened scoring in the contest with a 3-yard run and then hit Jake Rath for a two-point try to make it 8-0 in the first 12 minutes.
Later in the quarter, Taylor ran around and through the Wildcats on a 31-yard scamper to pay dirt to make it 14-0.
A 33-yard pass to Rath later in the second period made it 22-0 after Taylor ran in the two-point try with 3:35 left in the half.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge needed just 48 seconds in the third quarter when Puppe scored on the third play of the half on a 41-yard sprint with 11:12 left in the third. An Ehlers run made it 38-8 before Taylor scored another touchdown on an 8-yard run to make it 46-8 after another Ehlers run for the conversion.
Other than a couple of late touchdowns by the Wildcats, the Bears’ defense held the Wildcats out of the end zone all night.
"Our defense has played well the entire year," Gottula said. "Our offensive and defensive lines really get after it."
Riley Sudbeck and Lane Heimes, who both would finish with over 100 yards rushing, scored in the final quarter to make the final score.
LCC (7-0) 14 16 16 8 — 54
H-N (2-5) 0 8 0 13 — 21
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
LCC: Dylan Taylor 3 run (Jake Rath pass from Taylor), 8:26.
LCC: Taylor 31 run (Pass failed), 3:39.
SECOND QUARTER
LCC: Rath 33 pass from Taylor (Taylor run), 3:35.
H-N: Kale Korth 2 run (Riley Sudbeck run), :18.
LCC: Dan Puppe 42 pass from Taylor (Taylor run), :03.
THIRD QUARTER
LCC: Dan Puppe 41 run (Sutton Ehlers run), 11:12.
LCC: Taylor 8 run (Ehlers run), 4:51.
FOURTH QUARTER
LCC: Puppe 3 run (Taylor run), 11:22.
H-N: Sudbeck 53 run (Ayden Rosener kick), 10:24.
H-N: Lane Heimes 4 run (Run failed), 3:12.