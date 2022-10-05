The Bearcats were too much for the Norfolk High tennis squad Wednesday afternoon, sweeping all nine varsity matches in dual action.
The dual, which had been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday due to inclimate weather, matched the Panthers against a team that Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger described as “experienced.”
“Kearney was simply too good for us today. They have finished in the top three of numerous tournaments this year and have probably the second-best No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles teams in the state,” Krueger said. “The level of experience was too much for us to handle today.”
Kearney players earned victories in three of the six singles by scores of 8-2, including No. 1 (Asher Saulsbury over Michael Foster), No. 2 (Huston Cochran over Alex Bauer), and No. 4 (Eli Bond over Taylem Hinze).
Meanwhile, Sam Rademacher downed Nick Speidel 8-1 at No. 3 singles, with the Bearcats also taking 8-3 wins in No. 5 (Ayden Nelson over Francisco Aguilar) and No. 6 (Drew Welch defeated Drake Dieter) matchups.
“In reality for us, I thought we played pretty well today, but Kearney has the experience and ability to dictate the play in matches and its hard for us to simulate that level in practice,” Krueger said. “Hats off to the Bearcats this season.”
Norfolk didn’t fare much better in the doubles matches, where Rademacher and Bond teamed up to down the Panthers’ No. 1 pairing of Hinze and Speidel 8-0, while Welch and Fisher Bonk downed Norfolk’s Aguilar and Layton Planer at No. 2 by the same score, with the Bearcats’ Nelson and Saulsbury also winning their match at No. 3 against Bauer and Foster 8-4.
Bauer, a Norfolk senior, felt that his problems in the No. 2 singles match against Cochran began with losses in the first three games.
“I didn’t get off to a hot start, and he was a tough opponent,” Bauer said. “I couldn’t get anything past him when he came to the net.”
Bauer tried lobbing the ball over Cochran’s head at the net, a task made more difficult by a stiff North wind. When Cochran chose not to follow a shot to the net, in game four for example, Bauer secured the win.
“With the wind it was harder to hit them deep enough; that’s what I normally go with when my opponent comes to the net, is to get a lob off and hope it goes over them,” Bauer said. “In the fourth game he didn’t come to the net as often, so I could play my game and keep him deeper. I normally try to keep the ball as deep as possible, and when I get off a good shot I try to go to my backhand crosscourt, then I come to the net.”
Bauer, who began playing tennis for the Panthers in the ninth grade and earned a spot on the varsity as a junior, will be taking a 19-11 record and a No. 5-seed into the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament where he hopes to finish among the top five of the No. 2 singles bracket.
“Alex played doubles last year, but he loves singles and would have preferred to play singles,” Krueger said. “But the lineup of kids I had playing just didn’t allow him that opportunity.”
Krueger believes another year of physical growth and maturity, as well as strength would be ideal for Bauer, whose game has “come such a long way” since his freshman year.
“(Alex) had played a lot of junior varsity as a sophomore, a little as a freshman, and he’s worked at his game a lot,” Krueger said. “He’s one of those kids that I wish I had one more year with him. That one extra year would mean a lot, because he’s so coachable–he’d be a little stronger, his stamina would be better, and he’d be even better mentally about not getting down on himself.”
Norfolk now looks to finish the season strong, with a strong finish at the HAC tournament before the Panthers head for the state meet.
Kearney 9, Norfolk 0
Varsity Singles: No. 1. Asher Saulsbury (K) def. Michael Foster (N) 8-2; No. 2. Huston Cochran (K) def. Alex Bauer (N) 8-2; No. 3. Sam Rademacher (K) def. Nick Speidel (N) 8-1; No. 4. Eli Bond (K) def. Taylem Hinze (N) 8-2; No. 5. Ayden Nelson (K) def. Francisco Aguilar (N) 8-3; No. 6. Drew Welch (K) def. Drake Dieter (N) 8-3.
Varsity Doubles: No. 1. Rademacher, Bond (K) def. Hinze, Speidel (N) 8-0; No. 2 Welch, Bonk (K) def. Aguilar, Planer (N) 8-0; No. 3. Nelson, Saulsbury (K) def. Foster, Bauer (N) 8-4.