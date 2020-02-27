With no individual scoring more than eight points, Battle Creek turned to its defense in the rubber match against Class C No. 6 Pierce in the C1-7 subdistrict final Thursday night at Norfolk High School.
“It was the defense,” Battle Creek coach Matt Rudloff said. “We knew we had to get up to their shooters. … We knew we had to guard tight. I told them that we can't give up any offensive boards, that we have to get every rebound.”
For the second time this season, Battle Creek used a stifling defense and just enough offense to take down Pierce 40-34. This time, however, it put the Braves into the district finals for the second straight year.
“It's big,” he said. “Last year we got to a district final, but we were C2. … We had to work for this one, especially on the defensive end.”
The two teams had played twice prior. Battle Creek defeated Pierce 40-34 on Jan. 25, but the Bluejays responded with a convincing 45-24 victory in the Mid-State Conference semifinals. On Feb. 7, Pierce outscored Battle Creek 13-1 in the third quarter as the Braves missed their first 10 field-goal attempts of the second half.
Until that game, the Braves had just one loss against Mid-State opponents. That sent Battle Creek into a tailspin in which it lost four of five games, including two by a combined 52 points.
“The conference tournament was the start — actually, against Pierce — of a four out of five-game losing streak. I knew the boys had it in them, but we just got down for a little while,” Rudloff said. “Not that we wouldn't play well in a couple of those games, but we got blown out in a couple. I knew we just needed to get up for it, and I felt the Boone (Central) game (on Tuesday) was a wake-up call to us. The boys just showed up. It's all the credit to them.”
This time, it was Pierce that struggled through most of the first three quarters offensively. It wasn't until the Bluejays switched to a 1-3-1 zone defense that sparked some steals and layup opportunities — enough for a 9-0 run that turned what was a 29-15 contest in the third quarter into a 29-24 affair with 4:36 remaining.
It was the first of three times the rest of the game that the Bluejays would peck the lead down to five points, but the Braves never allowed them to get any closer.
Payton Frederick answered with a driving layup, and then the Bluejays missed a layup opportunity for the third time in the quarter. Reece Bode followed with a drive and dish to push the lead back to nine, but Dawson Watts — who had a game-high 13 points — found freshman Ben Brahmer off the bench for a 3-pointer and a Pierce timeout with a 35-29 deficit with 1:59 left.
“It was a combination of our older guys, our bench, and just tried a lot of different things tonight,” Pierce coach Mike Emory said. “We found a little bit of a spark in the third quarter and switched up the defenses, were able to get some turnovers and easier buckets, and just didn't have enough in the end.”
After the timeout, Bode avoided a foul while driving inside again, and this time he passed to Luke Stueve for the easy two down low for the second time in as many possessions. But again, Pierce answered with a 3-pointer off the bench — this one from Logan Moeller — to make it 37-32 with 1:35 on the clock.
Battle Creek got two free throws from Bode, but Pierce again got to within five on Chaden Roth's layup with 31 seconds remaining. Dylan Mettler was fouled with 21.7 seconds remaining, and he hit the front end of a one-and-one. Pierce got the rebound but missed four shots before Stueve corralled a rebound just before the buzzer.
“The nice thing is I can always tell my kids that they never quit,” Emory said. “I told them they could have easily blown our doors off in the third quarter when they got it up to 14, and then all of a sudden, they kept scrapping and found a way to get it down to two possessions.”
Although Battle Creek enjoyed 50% (15 of 30) field-goal shooting, no Brave reached double figures. Stueve and Bode had eight points each, while Frederick chipped in seven, and Mettler and Slate Kraft added six each.
Pierce was held to 27.5% (11 of 40) shooting. After Watts' 13, no Bluejay had more than five points (Dalton Freeman, Moeller and Brahmer).
“We told the kids last night that we really thought it would come down to who shot the ball the best,” Emory said. “We took more shots than they did, but it's the ones that go in that count more.”
BATTLE CREEK led the entire game, scoring the first five points of the night before Bode found Frederick near the Pierce bench for a 3-pointer that made it 8-2 with 1:46 left in the first quarter. Freeman fed Dawson Watts on the next possession, but the Braves regained the momentum. After a blocked shot went out of bounds with 3.2 seconds left, Mason Mink put back a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 12-4 lead.
Pierce never got closer than 18-12 in the second quarter, and Battle Creek responded with the final five points for a double-digit lead at the break.
Bode's layup with 4:14 left in the third quarter ended what was an 0 for 7 start in the second half between the two teams. Freeman followed with a 3 on the next possession. Later, Frederick knifed through the lane for two for a 29-15 lead, but Pierce scored back-to-back layups — first Moeller's drive, then Roth's steal and layup with 40 seconds left — to put the Bluejays within 10 going into the fourth quarter. That set up Watts' conventional 3-point play and then two free throws to make it a five-point game for the first time since the first quarter.
THERE WAS A delayed start to the night after the rim on the west basket was bent downward following a dunk in warmups. Norfolk High School officials had to have that rim replaced with the one off of the southwest basket before the teams could restart warmups.
The ladders were removed to a rousing applause at 7:03 p.m., and a 15-minute warmup clock restarted. The game ended up starting 25 minutes after the scheduled opening tip of 7 p.m.
Class C1-7 subdistrict final
Pierce 4 8 7 15 — 34
BC 12 11 6 11 — 40
PIERCE (14-10): Gavin Larson 0-8 0-0 0; Dawson Watts 3-6 7-7 13; Carson Oestreich 0-3 0-0 0; Dalton Freeman 2-4 0-0 5; Carter Rohrich 0-2 0-0 0; Logan Moeller 2-5 0-0 5; Tyler Race 1-2 0-0 2; Ben Brahmer 2-5 0-0 5; Chaden Roth 1-5 0-0 2. Totals: 11-40 7-7 34.
BATTLE CREEK (18-7): Luke Stueve 4-6 0-0 8; Payton Frederick 3-8 0-1 7; Dylan Mettler 2-3 1-2 6; Reece Bode 2-2 4-4 8; Slate Kraft 2-5 2-2 6; Mason Mink 1-2 0-0 2; Chase Oltmanns 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 15-30 7-9 40.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: PIE 3 (Freeman, Moeller, Brahmer); BC 3 (Frederick, Mettler, Oltmanns).