LINCOLN – Grace Baumert finally seemed to get caught off guard on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
But it wasn’t until after the conclusion of the Class D2 state championship match – when the Howells-Dodge senior looked at a printout of the statistics.
“I had 106 attacks? Oh, my gosh,” Baumert said.
Yes, she did. To go along with 92 attacks in Friday’s semifinal win over Shelton.
And those 106 attacks led to 42 kills, a big reason the Jaguars earned their second consecutive state title by rallying past Overton 25-16, 24-26, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12.
Baumert seemed amazed at her own performance in her high school volleyball finale – which was eight kills short of tying the all-class all-time state record. She also had a team-high 29 digs and nine assisted blocks.
“I don’t have words, I guess. I never imagined getting 42 kills,” she said. “That sounds exhausting. God helped me out, I guess. It’s amazing.
“I’ve trained a lot. I have amazing coaches and a team that can set me up to have the success I’ve had. All of our work that we put into got us where we are and where I am.”
Baumert had 198 attacks in a span of 26 hours.
“It doesn’t really feel that bad, but I’ll probably feel it tomorrow,” Baumert said. “Throughout the game I was tired, but just keep going. It was my senior year.”
For the second consecutive match, top-seeded Howells-Dodge overcame a 2-1 deficit.
And after forcing a fifth set, the Jaguars wasted no time taking control by scoring the first five points.
“We have a saying that’s ‘first to five’ (in a fifth set),” Howells-Dodge coach Taryn Janke said. “They did exactly what we wanted and won that push to five.”
Making their first championship appearance, the Eagles (30-5) didn’t go away quietly. They battled back to within 11-10, but the Jaguars finished off the set with a kill by Carly Bayer igniting an on-court celebration.
Bayer recorded nine kills with two solo and seven assisted blocks.
Natalie Pieper, who had 12 kills, said the Jaguars’ mentality helped it through its comeback wins in the state tournament.
“I just believe that we’re really resilient and we’re going to go for every single ball no matter what it takes,” she said. “We just never want to give up. That way we can keep pushing and get it done.”
Getting the ball to setter Blair Fiala, who had 61 set assists and kept feeding Baumert whenever she was in the front row, was a focus entering the match.
“We needed to pass the ball,” Janke said. “We’d struggled a little bit the last two games just doing what we do best, and that’s receiving the ball and playing defense. One of the things we talked before (the match) was we weren’t going to regret not going for a ball. I think they did what we came to do.”
Howells-Dodge added this state title to last year’s Class D1 trophy. Prior to that, the Jaguars had a total of one state tournament win in four appearances.
“I think it’s just the mentality,” Janke said. “We’re not going to just sit there and let things go by. We have to trust each other as coaches and players. We have to do our jobs. If there’s a problem, we fix it right then and there.
“We’ve had a few bumps throughout the way, but that’s a natural thing We sit there and talk. The whole season, we can’t let those things stop us – and we don’t. That’s one thing I love about my team. We may have hiccups, but we overcome them.”
Overton (30-5) 16 26 25 23 12
Howells-Dodge (29-4) 25 24 22 25 15
OVERTON (kills-aces-blocks): Adysen McCarter 3-1-1, Gracyn Luther 0-0-2, JoLee Ryan 28-0-2, Ashlyn Florell 3-0-1, Daisy Ryan 8-1-0, Natalie Wood 21-1-4. Totals 63-3-10.
HOWELLS-DODGE (kills-aces-blocks): Blair Fiala 3-0-0, Carly Bayer 9-3-5.5, Kara Cerveny 0-1-1, Taylor Steffensmeier 0-0-1, Grace Baumer 42-0-4.5, Ava Noyd 4-0-3, Natalie Pieper 12-0-0, Jade Bayer 0-1-0. Totals 70-5-14.
Set assists: Overton 58 (Florell 50, Luther 4, D. Ryan 4); HD 67 (Fiala 61, C. Bayer 2, J. Bayer 2, Steffensmeier 1, Pieper 1).