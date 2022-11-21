Grace Baumert wrote an amazing final chapter to her high school volleyball career.
She led Howells-Dodge to its second consecutive state championship with a 42-kill effort in the Class D2 title match against Overton.
When the Jaguars needed to battle back from a 2-1 deficit for the second consecutive day, they knew who to go to. It wasn’t a surprise to anyone inside the Devaney Sports Center, yet Overton couldn’t find a way to slow down the determined Baumert.
It was an appropriate ending to Baumert’s time with the Jaguars, which included a Class D1 title last season alongside her older sister Ellie, who is now playing at Texas Tech.
Baumert follows her sister in being named the honorary captain of the Norfolk Daily News’ Class D Elite Eight.
“Grace broke six school records this season and one last year,” Howells-Dodge coach Taryn Janke said. “She holds the school records for kills in a match (42), season (573) and career (1,239); the record for individual points in a match, season and career; and last year she broke the record for serving points in a season (451).
The 6-foot-2 outside hitter will quickly get back into the swing of things at Wayne State College.
“Grace is a very talented attacker that has had an extremely successful high school career,” Wildcats coach Scott Kneifl said. “Her length at the net is an added bonus, and she has ability to find holes in defenses, from both the front and back row. We plan to train Grace in multiple positions at Wayne State, and we are very excited that she will be joining our program at the semester to make an impact on our beach team this spring.”
Baumert leads an all-senior Elite Eight and is one of six members who played on championship Saturday in the Devaney Sports Center. The others are her setter, Blair Fiala, Norfolk Catholic’s Addison Corr and Channatee Robles, and Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol and Meredith McGregor.
The other two members also helped lead their teams to state tournament. Kylee Wessel helped Humphrey St. Francis advance to the Class D2 semifinals while Mya Hedstrom helped key O’Neill St. Mary’s to a state appearance.
Addison Corr, Norfolk Catholic
Grade: Senior. Height: 5-9. Position: Outside/middle. Statistics: 224 kills, 236 digs. Coach Michaela Bellar: “Addison was our leader on the floor this year. She had 224 kills and hit .214 and also finished with 236 digs.”
Blair Fiala, Howells-Dodge
Grade: Senior. Height: 5-4. Position: Setter. Statistics: 921 assists, 214 digs, 27 aces, 27 blocks. Coach Taryn Janke: “Blair is a two-year starter, her second year as a team captain and a four-year letter winner. She tied the school record for assists in a match with 61 during our state final match against Overton and broke the record for assists in a season with 921. She’s an all-around disciplined layer and has a 100% work ethic.”
Mya Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s
Grade: Junior. Height: 5-10. Position: Outside. Statistics: 490 kills, 293 digs, 39 blocks. Coach Melinda Podany: “Mya is a dependable athlete. This year she really led her team with her actions. Throughout the season, we started to see her use her voice more. She is a very talented athlete, but it goes beyond talent. She has passion and desires the best out of everyone. She will do what needs to be done to obtain our goals, but she loves celebrating others and making them shine.”
Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Grade: Senior. Height: 5-11. Position: Outside. Statistics: 491 kills, 84 blocks, 211 digs, 53 aces. Coach Denae Buss “Laney became a six-rotation player for us this year, which was a difference from last year. I think the biggest change for her was in her confidence. She had the confidence to play in the back row.”
Meredith McGregor, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Grade: Senior Height: 5-5. Position: Setter. Statistics: 939 assists, 181 digs, 60 aces, 40 blocks. Coach Denae Buss: “Meredith ran our offense. She grew into a player who could call out her own plays and told each hitter what to run, every single play. By the end of the season, we as coaches didn’t really have to tell her anything, she was doing it all on her own. Watching her come into that moment was so fun to watch.”
Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic
Grade: Senior. Height: 5-10. Position: Outside. Statistics: 519 kills, 324 digs. Coach Michaela Bellar: “Channatee led our team with 519 kills while hitting .384. She also led our team in digs with 324 and ace serves with 66.”
Kylee Wessel, Humphrey St. Francis
Grade: Senior. Height: 5-9. Position: Outside. Statistics: 442 kills, 474 digs, 28 aces. Coach Dean Korus: “Kylee started all four years and leads the school in kills. She is a volleyball player through and through. She has tons of talent and is also an exceptional person. She has been our go-to player for two years.”