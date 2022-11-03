LINCOLN — It’s a different class at the state volleyball tournament this year for Howells-Dodge, but the first match was a similar result.
Last year’s Class D1 champion opened play in the Class D2 tournament with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-16 win over Stuart on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The top-seeded Jaguars (27-4) were led by Wayne State recruit Grace Baumert’s 12 kills.
“I think our passing, defense, serve receive was very good,” Baumert said. “We were able to pass a lot of in-system balls, and it just really set up our team for a really good offense. We were able to control the pace of the game.”
A block and kill by Carly Bayer capped off a 6-0 run to give Howells-Dodge a 13-6 lead in the opening set. Another Bayer kill helped the Jaguars put together three unanswered points to go up 17-9.
Stuart battled back with a pair of Lacey Paxton kills during a 3-0 run to get within 23-22. But Baumert’s sixth kill of the set close out a 25-23 Howells-Dodge win.
Setter Blair Fiala snuck the ball toward the back right corner for a kill to help Howells-Dodge reel off four unanswered points and grab a 12-7 lead in the second set.
Blocks from Baumert and Ava Noyd allowed the Jaguars to really take control with a 5-0 run and 18-9 advantage.
Stuart (22-11) led the third set early before a pair of Baumert aces alternating with surprise kills by Fiala pushed the Jaguars ahead 8-5.
Two kills by Bayer along with another one by Fiala sparked a 6-0 run and a commanding 14-7 lead.
Fiala had five kills as the Jaguars were firing on all cylinders.
“We have a lot of good hitters, so we were able to confuse their defense,” Baumert said. “It opens up a lot of options, and it opens it up for Blair and she can make plays like that.”
The Broncos responded with two Paxton kills during a stretch of five unanswered point to close within 16-13. But Howells-Dodge regained control from there and capped off the sweep with a block from Noyd.
Baumert said last year’s state experience with three returning starters helped out.
“For me especially, the nerves are a lot easier this year,” she said. “I think it’s just easier for the new girls to explain to them and keep them calm.”
Bayer had nine kills and four blocks while Natalie Pieper added seven kills for the Jaguars. Fiala finished with 27 set assists.
Paxton led Stuart with 16 kills, and Sydney Estill had 10. Addisyn Ketteler finished with 18 set assists.
Howells-Dodge had only two more kills than Stuart, but the Broncos were haunted by mistake, especially from the serving line.
Howells-Dodge advances to Friday’s 9 a.m. semifinal.
Stuart (22-11) 23 17 16
Howells-Dodge (27-4) 25 25 25
STUART (kills-aces-blocks): Lacey Paxton 16-1-0, Reagan Stracke 2-0-0, Sydney Estill 10-0-0, Sarah Wallinger 2-1-0, Addisyn Ketteler 1-0-0, Addison Steinhauser 1-0-0. Totals 32-2-0.
HOWELLS-DODGE (kills-aces-blocks): Blair Fiala 5-0-0, Jade Bayer 0-1-0, Carly Bayer 9-0-4, Kara Cerveny 0-2-0, Taylor Steffensmeier 0-0-0, Grace Baumert 12-2-1, Ava Noyd 1-0-3, Natalie Pieper 7-1-0. Totals 34-6-8.
Set assists: Stuart 32 (Ketteler 18, Estill 13, Stracke 1), H-D 28 (Fiala 27, Steffensmeier 1).