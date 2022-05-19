OMAHA — Rowdy Bauer and Isaac Ochoa medaled in their respective events to lead Norfolk in the final day of the Nebraska Class A state boys track and field meet at Burke Stadium on Thursday.
Bauer saved his best for last to place third in the long jump with a final distance of 22 feet, 2 inches.
“It feels great,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier.”
Bauer’s first attempt of preliminaries was a 21-8, enough to propel him to the finals despite lower scores on his next four attempts. With one jump left, he let loose the 22-2 to bring the bronze medal to Norfolk.
“I just saw a couple of people pass me,” he said. “I just had to take a deep breath, relax and know it’s only in myself to jump further and just go out there and do it.”
The finish extends what’s becoming a theme of Panther success in the event. In 2021, Shon King won the Class A and all-class gold in the event.
“He was a great teammate,” he said. “He definitely set the tone for what it’s going to be like for Norfolk jumpers. I miss him.”
On Wednesday, Isaac Ochoa found himself in 16th place in the boys 3,200-meter run, a finish that — going into Thursday — he was hoping to move on from.
A day later, Ochoa set a new personal record and medaled for the first time at the state meet, finishing eighth with a time of 4:22.44 in the 1,600-meter run.
“Coming after a tough loss like that, I went home and I wasn’t feeling the best,” Ochoa said of his 3,200 result. “But I knew I could come back [Thursday] and do something about it.”
From a technique standpoint, Ochoa wanted to take things a bit easier to start the race than he usually would, which he felt paid off in the end.
“I’m usually going up in the front,” he said. “But I just had to slow down a bit and I think that really helped a lot.”
Braedyn Luna and Shaun Gustman competed in the pole vault. Luna failed to clear the bar on any of his first three attempts while Gustman finished 13th after clearing a height of 12-0.
With all four of Norfolk’s competitors being just sophomores, coach Aaron Bradley sees it as a big plus for the future of the program, but also wants to see them use it as an opportunity to improve.
“I believe those four also realize that they need to keep working to get better and don’t settle for where you’re at when higher rewards and excellence are ahead of them,” coach Aaron Bradley said.
The onus also falls on those four to become leaders for the rest of the team.
“Those guys will have learned from our 19 seniors that are graduated now,” Bradley said. “Now the torch is being passed to them to lead the next group on with them to have good teammates and we’ll see where it takes us.”
CLASS A BOYS
Team scoring: Fremont 84, Omaha Central 69, Lincoln East 64, Creighton Preparatory 53, Lincoln Pius X 53, North Platte 45, Millard West 41, Elkhorn South 35, Gretna 30, Bellevue West 26, Lincoln High 23, Millard North 22, Lincoln North Star 21.5, Lincoln Southwest 21, Papillion-LV South 18, Kearney 15, Omaha North 12, Norfolk 11, Papillion-La Vista 5, Lincoln Southeast 4.5, Columbus 4, Lincoln Northeast 3, Omaha Burke 2, Millard South 1.
100: 1, Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central, 10.54. 2, Malachi Coleman, Lincoln East, 10.58. 3, Vince Genatone, North Platte, 10.63. 4, Jack Gillogly, Creighton Preparatory, 10.74. 5, LJ Richardson, Bellevue West, 10.81. 6, Andrew Jones, Creighton Preparatory, 10.84. 7, Kolten Tilford, North Platte, 10.95. 8, Micah Moore, Fremont, 10.98
200: 1, Jack Gillogly, Creighton Preparatory, 21.33. 2, Malachi Coleman, Lincoln East, 21.34. 3, Zyon Knox, Omaha North, 21.61. 4, Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central, 21.72. 5, Micah Moore, Fremont, 21.90. 6, LJ Richardson, Bellevue West, 21.97. 7, Gabe Miles, Lincoln East, 22.08. 8, Andrew Jones, Creighton Preparatory, 22.26.
400: 1, Tyson Baker, Fremont, 49.72. 2, Asher Jenkins, Bellevue West, 50.02. 3, Zyon Knox, Omaha North, 50.34. 4, Gabe Miles, Lincoln East, 50.35. 5, Nathan Springer, Lincoln Pius X, 50.58. 6, Christian Lanphier, Creighton Preparatory, 50.81. 7, Caleb Mulder, Columbus, 51.02. 8, Nathan Pederson, Millard West, 51.38.
800: 1, Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:52.32. 2, Braden Taylor, Fremont, 1:54.17. 3, Tyson Baker, Fremont, 1:55.13. 4, Jack Witte, Millard West, 1:55.22. 5, Nolan Miller, Fremont, 1:55.65. 6, Thomas Greisen, Lincoln Pius X, 1:55.86. 7, Reed Emsick, Omaha Burke, 1:56.24. 8, Ahmed Muse, Omaha Central, 1:56.40.
1600: 1, Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:16.34. 2, Carter Waters, Fremont, 4:18.88. 3, Colby Erdkamp, Gretna, 4:19.70. 4, Jack Witte, Millard West, 4:20.38. 5, Braden Taylor, Fremont, 4:21.18. 6, Grant Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 4:21.60. 7, Sam Kirchner, Millard West, 4:22.17. 8, Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk, 4:22.44.
110 hurdles: 1, Javon Leuty, Lincoln High, 14.60. 2, Dash Bauman, Lincoln East, 14.71. 3, Joe Staab, Lincoln Pius X, 15.00. 4, Noah Smith, Gretna, 15.02. 5, Jesse Malone, Papillion-La Vista, 15.04. 6, Caden Joneson, North Platte, 15.15. 7, D'Andre Ndugwa, Kearney, 15.36. 8, Noah McPherson, Omaha Central, 15.38.
300 hurdles: 1, Andrew Brown, Omaha Central, 39.17. 2, JP Mattern, Lincoln Pius X, 39.28. 3, Dash Bauman, Lincoln East, 39.39. 4, Ian Young, Omaha Central, 40.44. 5, Cole Dobberstein, Gretna, 40.61. 6, Grant Barrett, Millard West, 40.68. 7, Grant Hunsaker, Millard North, 40.94. 8, Noah McPherson, Omaha Central, 46.82.
400 relay: 1, Bellevue West (Dae'vonn Hall, Kyrell Jordan, Asher Jenkins, LJ Richardson), 41.69. 2, North Platte, 42.10. 3, Millard North, 42.51. 4, Lincoln Southwest, 42.68. 5, Kearney, 42.72. 6, Creighton Preparatory, 42.78. 7, Gretna, 43.03. 8, Millard South, 43.11.
1600 relay: 1, Fremont (Micah Moore, Drew Sellon, Braden Taylor, Tyson Baker), 3:22.68. 2, Creighton Preparatory, 3:23.96. 3, Millard West, 3:23.98. 4, Omaha Central, 3:24.56. 5, Millard North, 3:24.85. 6, Kearney, 3:27.47. 7, Gretna, 3:27.65. 8, Elkhorn South, 3:27.79.
Long jump: 1, Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central, 23-3½. 2, Reece Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 23-1. 3, Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk, 22-2. 4, Kolten Tilford, North Platte, 21-9. 5, Donte' Koif, North Platte, 21-8¾. 6, Donald DeFrand Jr., Lincoln High, 21-8¾. 7, Jessie Cauble, Millard West, 21-5¾. 8, Kaidyn Jackson, Lincoln North Star, 21-4¼.
Discus: 1, Caiden Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South, 185-6. 2, Joe Kieny, Creighton Preparatory, 181-4. 3, Barrett Luce, Millard North, 172-2. 4, Sam Cappos, Lincoln East, 169-11. 5, Nic Davis, North Platte, 164-7. 6, Gage Lemay, Lincoln Northeast, 160-8. 7, Josh Fee, Elkhorn South, 160-2. 8, Matthew Scarpello, Papillion-La Vista South, 160-0 .
Pole vault: 1, Drew Sellon, Fremont, 15-0. 2, Paul Lampert, Creighton Preparatory, 15-0. 3, Jack Oettinger, North Platte, 14-0. 4, Grahm Petersen, Lincoln Southeast, 14-0. 4, Zach Watson, Kearney, 14-0. 6, Jose Flodman, Lincoln East, 13-6. 7, Carsen Marking, Columbus, 13-6. 8, Layton Moss, North Platte, 13-6.