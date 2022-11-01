How challenging is it to play volleyball in the East Husker Conference?
Last year’s conference tournament championship match featured two teams that went on to claim state titles.
This year’s EHC tourney championship match did not include a one-loss team that is the top seed in Class C1 in the state tournament.
And the final four teams all will be represented in Lincoln when first-round matches take place Wednesday and Thursday in Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central (30-1) is the top seed in Class C1 and takes on eighth-seeded Adams Central at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The conference’s other three representatives are in action on Thursday.
Defending Class C2 state champion Oakland-Craig (27-9) is seeded fourth and takes on Southwest at 7 p.m. A win likely would pit the Knights against Lincoln Lutheran (37-0), last year’s Class C1 state champion and the only undefeated team left in the state.
Conference champion Clarkson/Leigh (26-6) is seeded only seventh but is one of the hottest teams in the state excluding Lincoln Lutheran.
The Patriots take on Archbishop Bergan (31-4) at 5 p.m. and are on the opposite side of the bracket from both Lincoln Lutheran and Oakland-Craig.
And while Howells-Dodge can’t defend its Class D1 state title, the Jaguars have positioned themselves to be in the thick of the chase for more gold.
Howells-Dodge is the top seed in Class D2 this year and carries a 26-4 mark into a 9 a.m. contest against Stuart.
EHC teams are used to being battle-tested by the time the postseason rolls around.
“Ever since I started coaching, it’s been one of the best conferences in the state with ranked teams,” said Clarkson/Leigh coach Becky Schneider, who has 187 wins in her 11 seasons with the Patriots. “In the last four or five years, there have been consistently ranked teams.”
Despite those challenges, some coaches have put up impressive records.
North Bend Central’s Amy Sterup is 448-176 for her career, with 18 of her 22 years spent with the Tigers.
Quickly piling up wins were the conference’s two state championship coaches from last year.
Howells-Dodge’s Taryn Janke is 100-26 in her fourth season.
Oakland-Craig’s Becky Rennerfeldt is 80-23 in her three years.
Exclude the Metro Conference, which includes a majority of the teams in Class A, and the East Husker’s four teams in this state tournament are tied for the high with the Centennial.
And each team has reasons to believe it could add to last year’s conference championship haul.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL added state championship trophies to its case in basketball the past three seasons.
But the Tigers have never won a state title on volleyball. They haven’t ever finished higher than fourth and are 2-5 all-time in state tournament matches.
But things could change this year.
North Bend Central enters the C1 tournament as the No. 1 seed after winning 30 out of 31 matches. The only exception was a 2-0 loss to Clarkson/Leigh in the EHC semifinals.
Junior Josie Cleveringa (406 kills) and senior Kaitlyn Emanuel (320 kills) provide a potent 1-2 combination at the net. Sophomore setter Kathryn Gaughen has 846 set assists.
North Bend Central lost only one senior off of last year’s 22-10 team that was eliminated in a district final. Now the Tigers hope to finish with a familiar setting in a new sport — by hoisting a state trophy.
OAKLAND-CRAIG enters this year’s state tournament in an underdog role instead of as the favorite. But so does everyone else besides Lincoln Lutheran in Class C2.
The Knights’ nine losses are mostly to a who’s who of the state tournament. Only two came to teams that won’t be in Lincoln.
There were two defeats to North Bend Central. Two to Clarkson/Leigh, both in five sets. One to Lincoln Lutheran. One to Douglas County West. One to Archbishop Bergan.
Oakland-Craig lost only one senior from last year, but that was all-stater Bailey Helzer.
A balanced attack helped make up for her loss and got the Knights back to state.
Sophomore Brandi Helzer tops the team with 364 kills. Sophomore Gretchen Seagren (280 kills), senior Shea Johnson (234) and senior Maycie Johnson (223) are also top options for the Knights.
Sophomore Adi Rennerfeldt has piled up 1,019 set assists, which leads the state regardless of class on MaxPreps. She has 2,082 career assists, making the C2 career record of 3,241 something that could be in play before she’s a senior.
CLARKSON/LEIGH has won its past 12 matches and 20 of its past 23.
The Patriots have dropped only one set in their winning streak, excluding a pair of five-set battles with Oakland-Craig.
A 3-3 start this season helped keep Clarkson/Leigh down as a dangerous No. 7 seed.
Chloe Hanel’s 508 kills rank her second on MaxPreps’ all-class list. She is one away from her 1,200th career kill.
Sophomore Izabel Hollatz took over the setter role this year and has flourished, providing 917 assists.
The Patriots are returning to the state tournament for the third consecutive year after finishing third in 2020 and falling to Sutton in five sets in last year’s opening round.
HOWELLS-DODGE hasn’t lost to a team outside the East Husker this season. Its four losses are split between Oakland-Craig and North Bend Central.
Senior Grace Baumert has put down 442 kills while junior Natalie Pieper has added 218 to go along with a team-best 59 ace serves.
Senior setter Blair Fiala runs the offense with 779 assists.
The Jaguars won last year’s state title in their fifth appearance at state. Their third consecutive trip to Lincoln is a program best since the consolidation of Howells and Dodge.