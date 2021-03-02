Battle of the Trojans goes to Cedar Catholic

HARTINGTON — Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wakefield butted heads here at the Monsignor Werner Activity Center in the C2-5 district final with a trip to next week’s Class C2 boys state basketball tournament on the line.

The HCC Trojans came through in the second half to get away with a 56-45 win and improve to 20-7 on the season and grab a ride to Lincoln.

“We played some great defense, especially in the first half,” Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen said. “And we had some good looks — we were just a little cold in the beginning.”

Downright frigid in the first eight minutes, HCC managed just three points in the frame but allowed Wakefield only five and the teams headed to the intermission with the Wakefield Trojans clinging to a 16-15 lead.

“We were feeling pretty good at the half,” Wakefield coach Joe Wendte said. “But they started moving the ball and we left some guys open for shots and they took advantage of it.”

Cedar Catholic took the lead in the opening moments of the second half when Jaxson Bernecker spotted Carson Arens breaking to the basket for a layup to make it 17-16.

“Coach said we wanted to get the ball inside more,” Bernecker said. “I was looking for an open teammate and I saw Carson flash toward the basket and got him the ball.”

With about three minutes left in the third frame, Cedar Catholic started to open a bit of a lead.

Myles Thoene scored in the paint then fired up a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions for Cedar Catholic and the lead was six with 2:19 left in the period.

An Arens 3 made it a nine-point advantage, and the lead grew to 10 with 1:17 remaining.

Despite Cedar Catholic’s heroic defensive efforts, Wakefield career scoring leader Blake Brown poured in a game-high 28 points on the night, but it proved to be a little short.

Brown scored 20 of the 28 points in the second half, usually with a Trojan in his face or contesting a shot.

“We tried everything to slow him down,” Steffen said. “We ran a box-and-one for a while — I think it helped, but he’s too good to completely shut down.”

Wakefield was far from done as it climbed back to within three twice in the final stanza, the second time on a pretty alley-oop from Cade Johnson to Justin Erb with 3:33 remaining on the clock, forcing Steffen to call a timeout.

HCC went up five on a nifty baby-hook from Bernecker and an offensive rebound and putback by Bernecker on a missed free throw.

“I noticed my guy wasn’t really boxing me out so I stepped in on him,” Bernecker said. “The ball rebounded quite a ways and I went up and got it.”

Erb hit a 3 with 1:19 left in the game, but the Wakefield Trojans wouldn’t score again until the waning seconds of the game.

Boys C2-5 district final

W 5 11 11 18 — 45

HC 3 12 20 21 — 56

WAKEFIELD (20-7): Blake Brown 11 4-6 28; Justin Erb 4 0-0 10; Cade Johnson 2 0-0 4; Logan Bokemper 0 1-2 1; Nick Arenas 1 0-0 2.

HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (20-7): Tate Thoene 1 1-2 3; Macalister Kuehn 0 1-2 1; Myles Thoene 5 1-2 14; Carson Arens 7 0-0 18; Carter Arens 2 4-7 8; Jaxson Bernecker 5 2-2 12.

