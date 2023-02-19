OMAHA -- Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz suspects that he might not have been his son Ayden’s favorite person at points during his grade school years.
“As I looked through the (Class C state tournament 113-pound) bracket, he’d wrestled so many of these guys during his youth years,” Cody said. “A lot of those years, he hated me for wanting to keep pushing him and taking him to those meets and wanted a little break. But he kept grinding, and his sixth grade year he got so much better and got to be a really good athlete. He started winning a lot of matches, and now he’s a force on the mat.”
He ended up being the force in his division, securing a title on Saturday at the CHI Health Center with a 4-0 win over Gordon-Rushville’s Ashton Dane. The championship match featured a pair of wrestlers who entered with two losses apiece.
“It took a lot of hard work,” said Ayden, who finished 36-2 during his sophomore year. “I had half a year cut short because of a broken ankle, but I put a lot of work in to just come here and get first for my community.”
The first period was scoreless, which Cody Wintz said wasn’t a bad thing for his son’s chances.
“He did very good on his feet defensively,” he said. “We thought our advantages were going to be our quickness and our conditioning, so if it was 0-0 after the first period we were going to feel good about that. We knew the Dane kid had a lot of first-period pins and a lot of big moves, so we wanted to avoid that.
“We got the flip in the second period and wanted to score first, so we went down and had a nice little reversal halfway through the second period. From there on, I think our gas tank stayed pretty good and his gas tank went downhill. If you don’t give up a point in a state finals match, you have a pretty good chance of winning.”
Ayden said he felt stronger as the match went on.
“I tried to break him by outworking him,” he said. “I didn’t want to give anything up. I just wanted to get some points and ride him out the whole entire time.”
After overcoming injuries, Ayden Wintz felt that a state title was a realistic possibility more and more as this season continued.
“I had this goal since day one,” he said. “Once I was getting close to No. 1 in the state and beating (Broken Bow’s) Chauncey (Watson), I knew that I could get to first.”
The championship produced memorable moments for father and son.
“It’s special anytime you win a state title with any of your kids on your team,” Cody Wintz said. “It’s an awesome moment between a wrestler and a coach. It adds a little bit more when it’s dad and wrestler.
“A lot of wrestling dads put a lot of time in with their sons from kindergarten up through high school. I’m one of those guys, and I'm pretty blessed to have a kid with some talent, and he went out and made it happen. I’m going to enjoy it.”
ROBBIE FISHER made it two in a row.
After claiming the Class C 106-pound title last year, the Crofton/Bloomfield junior won a battle of one-loss finalists 4-2 against Hershey’s Ethan Elliott at 120 on Saturday.
“This feels the same as last year, maybe a little more important,” said Fisher (42-1). “Now I have to go get number three next year. I will enjoy this one while we have it.”
The match was deadlocked 2-2 after the first and second periods.
But Fisher got the reversal needed to go ahead in the third and held on for the win.
“I was confident that I could do it if I really pushed myself,” he said.
Fisher defeated Elliott in the semifinals last year during his title run, so he knew what he was in for during the rematch.
“It was going to be a good match,” he said. “I knew he would come out prepared. You always have to be ready.”
CAYDEN LAMB entered his senior season much bigger.
And the Valentine 170-pounder finished it off much better.
Lamb pinned Raymond Central’s Cameron Shultz in 1:42 to claim a Class C title one year after placing fourth at 145.
“After getting fourth, I decided I was going to dedicate myself to lifting this summer,” Lamb said. “I did and got a little bigger and competed at 170. I just needed to get stronger. That’s how it is with anything. You have to work harder and get better.”
Lamb was happy to finish things quickly against Shultz.
“I knew that I needed to get it over as fast as possible,” he said. “I just needed to get out of there. It was a great last match. I was thinking about my family and making them proud.”
Lamb (39-4) said Valentine coach Shane Allison and his practice partner Clayton Elliott played big roles in his ascending to the top of the medal stand.
The Badgers also had a silver medalist. Junior Will Sprenger (34-5) was shut out by Bishop Neumann’s Aaron Ohnoutka (53-1) in the 126 final 5-0.
OTHER AREA Class C medalists were:
Third place: Ryan Stusse Jr., Battle Creek (106); Carson Wood, Boone Central (126); Samuel Grape, Boone Central (152); Ashton Lurz, Valentine (160); Blake Bolling, Pierce (170) and Hank Hudson, Boone Central (220).
Fourth place: Alex Borboya, West Point-Beemer (120); Ty Tramp, Crofton/Bloomfield (220) and Elijah Hintz, Battle Creek (285).
Fifth place: Maverick Heine, Hartington Cedar Catholic (106); Yair Santiago, Norfolk Catholic (113); Caleb Davis, West Holt (152); Wyatt Tramp, Crofton/Bloomfield (160) and Nate McDonald, North Bend Central (182).
Sixth place: Cashtin Stanik, North Bend Central (113) and Brenden Bolling, Pierce (132).